Wife Caught Her Husband Eavesdropping On Every Phone Call She Took, So She Considered Finally Sticking Up For Her Privacy

Everyone needs a little privacy, even in a close-knit marriage.

The following story is about a wife whose husband shamelessly eavesdropped every time she took a phone call, no matter where she was in the apartment. Whether she was talking to her sister, her mom, a friend, or her boss, he’d wander in within a couple of minutes, sit down, scroll his phone, and stay until she hung up.

He once sat through an entire 45-minute work call in the bedroom, then casually asked who she’d been talking to.

The strange part was that when his own phone rang, he always left the room and closed the door. She never said anything, and a friend told her it was sweet.

Now she’s wondering whether asking for some space would make her the AH.

Keep reading for the full story.

WIBTAH for asking my husband to stay out of the room when I’m on a phone call? My husband (31M) and I (29F) have been married two years. Every time I get a phone call, he appears. Doesn’t matter where I am in the apartment.

There seem to be few exceptions to this rule.

I’ll be in the kitchen on the phone with my sister, and within a minute or two, he comes in to get water or check something. He sits at the table, scrolls his phone, and doesn’t say anything. Just there. I thought it was kind of sweet when we were dating. He just wants to be near me, whatever.

Now, she’s starting to lose her patience.

But it happens with every call now. My mom, my work, my friends. Every time. The part I can’t explain is that when he gets calls, he leaves. He goes to the bathroom or steps outside. Closes the door. I’ve never once followed him in. He’s never been jealous or controlling in any other way. He’s a good husband. I’m not saying something is wrong exactly. But last week, I had a 45-minute work call with a new colleague, and he sat in the bedroom with me the entire time on his phone.

He never even has much to say about these interactions, so now she’s starting to doubt whether it’s worth getting upset about.

After, he asked who I was talking to. I said a colleague I just started working with. He said, “Oh cool,” and that was it. I’ve never said anything because I can’t figure out what I’d even say. My friend says I’m being weird about it, that it’s “sweet he wants to be around you.” WIBTAH if I just asked him to give me the room when I’m on a call?

This is an odd situation.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter points out a concerning double standard.

Speaking up for yourself is a valuable skill.

This commenter fears the worst.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about two kids trying to earn money by mowing grass, and decide to solve their gas issue by stealing some of dad’s.

This user doesn’t support this husband’s behavior at all.

This marriage has a major double standard problem.

Wanting a private phone call is about the least dramatic boundary a married person can set. This wife isn’t accusing her husband of anything, she’s noticing a rule that only runs in one direction.

He steps out for his calls, yet she’s expected to share hers with him no matter what. Something has to change.

Nobody has to be the villain to ask for a little privacy.

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