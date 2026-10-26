Woman Balks At Tipping 20% On An $800 Hair Appointment, Wondering If That Much Extra Is Really Necessary

Tipping can be helpful, but it can also be exploitative.

The following story is about a woman who was preparing for an $800 hair appointment.

However, she struggled with the idea of adding a 20% tip, which meant an additional $160.

Although she normally tips restaurant servers twenty percent, she thinks this one is too expensive and unreasonable.

Do you think she has a valid point? Let’s take a closer look!

WIBTAH for not tipping on an $800 hair appointment? I have a hair appointment coming up that’ll be around $800 for about 3 hours. I know stylists have business expenses, and I’m obviously paying for her skill. But 20% on top is another $160, and that just feels insane to me. I always tip servers 20% because they make minimum wage. I’m happy to tip on a 50 to 100 bill.

This woman thinks adding another 20% tip is impractical.

But the service itself is already this expensive and they set their own prices. So I don’t really understand why I’m expected to add another huge amount on top. The service itself will already be over $250 an hour. I’ll probably feel embarrassed hitting no tip. But almost $1,000 for a hair appointment feels ridiculous. WIBTAH?

Honestly, tipping 20% on an $800 appointment is a significant extra expense.

That’s why it is understandable for OP to react this way, as would other customers, I suppose.

Well, since tipping customs vary, I guess she can check the stylist’s policies and decide what she is comfortable paying without feeling obligated to add an additional $160.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This person shares a similar experience.

A hairstylist gives their personal thoughts.

Here’s a valid point.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who is told their fence doesn’t meet community guidelines, but then they find a way around those guidelines in their own handbook.

That price is crazy, says this one.

Finally, short and straightforward.

A fresh hairstyle should turn heads, not break your wallet.

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