October 26, 2026 at 9:47 am

Woman Balks At Tipping 20% On An $800 Hair Appointment, Wondering If That Much Extra Is Really Necessary

by Heide Lazaro

Woman having her hair styled in a salon

Unsplash/Reddit

Tipping can be helpful, but it can also be exploitative.

The following story is about a woman who was preparing for an $800 hair appointment.

However, she struggled with the idea of adding a 20% tip, which meant an additional $160.

Although she normally tips restaurant servers twenty percent, she thinks this one is too expensive and unreasonable.

Do you think she has a valid point? Let’s take a closer look!

WIBTAH for not tipping on an $800 hair appointment?

I have a hair appointment coming up that’ll be around $800 for about 3 hours.

I know stylists have business expenses, and I’m obviously paying for her skill.

But 20% on top is another $160, and that just feels insane to me.

I always tip servers 20% because they make minimum wage. I’m happy to tip on a 50 to 100 bill.

This woman thinks adding another 20% tip is impractical.

But the service itself is already this expensive and they set their own prices.

So I don’t really understand why I’m expected to add another huge amount on top.

The service itself will already be over $250 an hour. I’ll probably feel embarrassed hitting no tip.

But almost $1,000 for a hair appointment feels ridiculous.

WIBTAH?

Honestly, tipping 20% on an $800 appointment is a significant extra expense.

That’s why it is understandable for OP to react this way, as would other customers, I suppose.

Well, since tipping customs vary, I guess she can check the stylist’s policies and decide what she is comfortable paying without feeling obligated to add an additional $160.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This person shares a similar experience.

Screenshot 2026 10 25 at 7.08.58 PM Woman Balks At Tipping 20% On An $800 Hair Appointment, Wondering If That Much Extra Is Really Necessary

A hairstylist gives their personal thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 10 25 at 7.09.33 PM Woman Balks At Tipping 20% On An $800 Hair Appointment, Wondering If That Much Extra Is Really Necessary

Here’s a valid point.

Screenshot 2026 10 25 at 7.09.59 PM Woman Balks At Tipping 20% On An $800 Hair Appointment, Wondering If That Much Extra Is Really Necessary

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who is told their fence doesn’t meet community guidelines, but then they find a way around those guidelines in their own handbook.

That price is crazy, says this one.

Screenshot 2026 10 25 at 7.10.58 PM Woman Balks At Tipping 20% On An $800 Hair Appointment, Wondering If That Much Extra Is Really Necessary

Finally, short and straightforward.

Screenshot 2026 10 25 at 7.11.31 PM Woman Balks At Tipping 20% On An $800 Hair Appointment, Wondering If That Much Extra Is Really Necessary

A fresh hairstyle should turn heads, not break your wallet.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a neighbor who keeps reporting a neighbor who is constantly parking in the handicapped spots.
Read Story

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Author

Heide Lazaro

Heide Lazaro is a veteran human-interest writer and digital culture expert with over a decade of experience in editorial strategy. Specializing in lifestyle, social dynamics, and the internet's most compelling stories, Heide has authored and published more than 10 books online. Beyond her daily reporting, she is a dedicated motivational speaker who helps audiences connect through the power of storytelling. When she isn't sifting through the web's wildest real-life drama, Heide is an avid runner, painter, and novel-enthusiast fueled by a truly excellent cup of coffee.

Categories: Life & Drama, Neighbors & Community
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter · Contact · About · Standards & Ethics · Corrections Policy

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter