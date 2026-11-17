A Bride Left Her Brother’s Fiancée Off the Wedding Guest List After Hearing What She Said About Their Family—Now She Thinks Her Brother Might Skip the Wedding Too

It’s hard to leave someone off your wedding guest list when it might mean someone you love won’t come either.

That’s what one bride was up against when she decided not to invite her brother’s fiancée.

The two women had seen each other at holidays for years, but they’d never really gotten to know each other. Then, after a messy breakup, her brother told her what his fiancée had been saying about their family.

Since they were apart when the invitations went out, the bride invited her brother on his own.

But now that they’re back together, she still doesn’t want his fiancée at the wedding, and she’s starting to think her brother might stay home, too.

Read on to learn the full story.

AITA for not inviting my brother’s fiancée to my wedding? I (F22) am having my wedding next year, and I decided not to invite my brother’s fiancée (F42) to my wedding. I want some outside perspective to know if I’m taking the wrong course of action here. They have been together for about 3–4 years, and throughout their whole relationship, it has been nothing but drama between her and my family. I honestly don’t really know her. I see her at every holiday, but she makes no effort to speak to me (although I have tried to start conversations, they all fall flat). About 6 months ago, they had a very messy breakup that ended in the police being called and dirty laundry being aired out by my brother (M33).

The woman was not nice about him or his family.

Apparently, she called my entire family abusive and narcissistic, made fun of my mother’s weight, and told him that, “You just want to go to your sister’s wedding to **** her friends.” Mind you, my friends are so much younger than him, not interested, and also, he would never. I officially sent the invite to him after they broke up, but they have since gotten back together. She has blocked me on social media even though I never talk to her, so it’s not like I can make amends even if I wanted to (also don’t have her number). I don’t think my brother will attend my wedding if she is not invited. But I really do believe my wedding day will be more stressful if she is there, considering all the drama. AITA?

Wow! This girlfriend really sounds like something else.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think about this whole thing.

This person thinks it’s totally up to her who gets invited.

That’s actually a good question.

Some people consider it pretty rude.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an adult child who feels like their family is asking them to donate to a fundraiser beyond their means.

According to this comment, her brother is the one starting drama.

It’s easy to see why she doesn’t want her brother’s fiancée at the wedding.

After all, he’s the one who told her what his fiancée had been saying about the family, and getting back together doesn’t take any of that back.

At the same time, he may decide he doesn’t want to go without her, and that’s his call to make.

But if she really wants her brother there, she should tell him that now instead of waiting to see what he puts on the RSVP.

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