A Customer Told A Grocery Cashier He Didn’t Have All Day, So She Counted His Payment One Coin At A Time

If you’re paying with a handful of coins, you probably shouldn’t tell the cashier to hurry up.

One supermarket cashier was near the end of a Friday shift when a man pulled out a pile of coins to pay for his groceries.

Since the register had to be counted at the end of the week, the cashier asked if he’d mind using his larger coins first so there’d be fewer to count later.

But the man said no and rudely told the cashier to hurry up. So the cashier counted his payment out loud, one coin at a time.

And when it was time to give him his 23 cents back, the cashier took just as much time counting it out in the smallest coins in the register.

Read on to see what happened next.

You’re rude AND you want to mess with my cash register? Let me take my sweet time giving you back even more coins. This happened to me a few years ago, when I was still a student who worked as a cashier in a big supermarket on the weekends. This man arrives at the checkout without saying hello and puts the few items he has on the belt. This is the moment where I specify that that day, I was working at the checkout that pregnant women, disabled people, or people with reduced mobility use, which most people know not to use if they do not fall into one/several of these categories.

Knowing it was the end of the week, she asked him to help make it easy for them.

Anyway, I scan all his items and tell him the total, something like 25.27 euros (about $30). So the man takes a handful of coins out of his pocket. 0.50, 1, and 2 euro coins, and that’s it. Then he starts counting, giving me a few 2 euro coins, but not using them all. He does the same with the 1 euro coins and uses 0.50 euro coins to pay for the rest. It was at the end of the day, on a Friday, and anyone who has ever worked in retail knows that at the end of the week, you have to count every single coin and bill inside the cash register, so the less you have, the better. To do that, we usually try to get rid of the coins on Friday and Saturday, so it’s easier to count. Anyway, I politely ask him if he wouldn’t mind giving me all the 2 euro coins, then the 1 euro ones, and if that wasn’t enough, the 50 cent ones.

Apparently, that was the wrong thing to ask this guy.

He tells me no, and basically to “hurry the **** up” because he doesn’t have all day. I look at him, then, very slowly, I take each coin and start counting them out loud, one by one. He urges me to go faster, which obviously makes me go even slower. Once I get to 25.50 euros, I have to give him his change. The plan was to give him back his 23 cents using only 1 cent coins, but I sadly don’t have enough, so I end up giving 1 and 2 cent coins. Again, I take my sweet time. I hand them to him, and he throws them all around him, then leaves without saying a word.

Geez! Imagine thinking your time is that much more valuable than someone else’s.

Let’s take a look at what the readers over at Reddit think about what this guy did.

This is the best way to handle it.

For this reader, coins came flying at her face.

That could be what the guy was doing.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who decided to stop being so helpful when aiding coworkers cost him a promotion.

Yes, they are hard to handle.

Imagine getting worked up over something so small.

All the cashier asked was for a small favor. Most people wouldn’t have had a problem helping.

But not this guy. He couldn’t be bothered to make good use of his energy.

Honestly, people like this are the absolute worst.

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