A Dramatic Miscommunication Split Her Friend Group—So They Got Angry and Pressured Her to Download a Location-Tracking App

You’re supposed to be able to trust your friends, but sometimes their behavior crosses a big line.

One woman had a friend who had recently pressured her to download an app that shared her location. She agreed in the moment, but the request had left her uneasy.

Then came a mix-up. She’d stopped by a place near that friend’s workplace with a group, and a mutual friend had promised to let her know. The text was never sent, and weeks later, the friend found out and was furious.

The woman explained what happened, but her friend still blamed her for not telling her herself.

It was the second time she felt her friend wanted more access than she was comfortable giving.

Keep reading for the full story.

A friend tried tracking my location So, I have a friend (let’s call her Ana), and we both have a mutual friend (let’s call her Mia). About 2 weeks ago, Mia, 2 friends of ours, and I went to a place where Ana works nearby. Mia and Ana were together the day before, so I knew that she would tell her about it. When we arrived, I asked Mia if she texted Ana or if I should call her.

Soon the group starts to have trouble getting ahold of Ana.

Mia said that she would text her for both of us, but Ana never answered. I also knew that Ana worked mornings that day, and we went there past her working hours.

Soon Ana texts her — and she’s pretty upset, so she reminds her what Mia said.

A few days ago, Ana texted me saying that she is so mad at me for not telling her that I was there. I told her that Mia and I decided that Mia would text her for both of us and that I also knew she worked mornings that day.

It turns out, Mia wasn’t telling the truth.

She sent me screenshots of that day, and Mia never texted her, and she told me that she also worked overtime that day. She is saying that I am the AH for not telling her myself.

Soon she gets pressured into sharing her location.

Also, a week ago, she told me to download an app where we can see each other’s location, and I just agreed. But now that I’m thinking about it, it’s kinda weird. I deleted it because I don’t feel comfortable. So, AITAH?

This friend group needs to introduce some boundaries before things get even messier.

What did Reddit think?

There are multiple things going on here.

This whole thing got blown way out of proportion.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a son who wants his deceased father’s car repaired, but insurance refuses to do it without his father’s consent.

This user doesn’t walk away feeling optimistic about this friend group.

Blaming the wrong person was easier than admitting a friend let you down. The angry friend had the evidence in front of her, and she still had the nerve to unfairly blame someone else.

At the end of the day, this woman needs to start taking stock of whether this friendship is actually healthy.

True friends respect your privacy, and they don’t blame you for their own mix-ups.

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