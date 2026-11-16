A Drugstore Shopper Sticks Up For A Teen Cashier After A Customer Yells At Him Over A Discount, But Later Regrets How She Handled It

It’s hard to mind your own business when someone’s yelling loud enough for the whole store to hear.

One drugstore shopper was checking out when a woman started yelling at a teen cashier from across the store.

The woman had already spent about 20 minutes arguing over a discount, and the cashier had been patient with her the whole time.

But when she came back to the counter and accused him of giving her attitude, the shopper finally told her she was the one being rude.

The cashiers thanked the shopper for speaking up, but once it was over, the shopper felt bad about how she’d handled it.

Read on to see everything that happened.

AITA for telling off a yelling customer? At the drugstore, a customer was arguing with the cashier about a discount she didn’t think was ringing up right. The cashier was a teen, trying his best, and was very patient with her. She was getting nastier because he couldn’t make her happy, yelling about false advertising. This went on for 20 minutes. They even called another cashier to accommodate her debate.

After hearing enough, she spoke up.

As I am checking out, she walks away from the cashier counter to the back of the store and yells rude things to the cashier from across the store. When he doesn’t answer her, she says, “Hello! Are you listening to me?!” She huffs to the counter and lays into the cashier, “You’re giving me such a hard time. Giving me attitude, helping another customer…” I lost it and said loudly, “The only person being rude is you. Customer service does not mean customer abuse. They don’t get paid to be treated like that by you.” She got quiet and said under her breath, with her back to me, “You should mind your own business.”

The woman just couldn’t let it go.

I retorted, “I would mind my business if you kept your voice down. If you are gonna treat people like that, be prepared to take it from others calling you out because you are being a *****. No one wants to listen to you.” She was leaving and said to me in passing, “You don’t know what was happening.” This ****** me off because everyone had to listen to her for the past 20 minutes and her screaming across the store at the cashier like he was a dog.

Not knowing what else to say, she told her off.

I looked her straight in the face. “**** you, goodbye.” She kept trying to have the last word, and I just kept saying, “**** you, goodbye,” to every single syllable that came out of her mouth. She even tried to tell me off from the parking lot while I was still at the checkout, to which my response was my final “**** you, goodbye.” I was so angry I couldn’t think of anything more diplomatic or clever to say. It was apparent to me she just wanted to argue and felt justified because she wasn’t getting what she wanted.

Luckily, the cashiers were thankful for her.

I love a deal and use coupons all of the time, but I am always kind and understand that you can’t make a scan read what you want it to read. Only a manager can apply a manual discount off of your total, and there are frequently no managers on site after peak hours. The two cashiers were so appreciative. They thanked me profusely. I told them I was sorry they were treated that way and that I hope she will think twice about treating someone like that in the future because there are people out there who will call her out. But within minutes, I felt bad for cussing and losing my temper. AITA?

Eek! Customers like that are the worst to deal with.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit would’ve done.

This person thinks the words were a bit much, but fine given the context.

Here’s someone who thinks the woman deserved it.

According to this comment, you have to act like that sometimes.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a deli counter employee who tells a customer they’ve gone too far when they want them to do their shopping.

And here’s an appreciative person from the customer service industry.

Good for her for sticking up for the cashier.

Even if the discount should’ve gone through, there was no reason to yell at him like that.

Now, did the shopper need to keep cussing at her on the way out? Probably not! But at the same time, she had to get her point across.

But most importantly, this interaction probably ruined the other woman’s whole day, which makes it that much more worth it.

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