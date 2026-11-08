A Family Planned An Adults-Only Trip And Arranged Childcare For Six Kids, But One Sister Still Insisted On Bringing Her Toddler

Some people treat “adults only” like a suggestion.

A woman and her siblings planned a trip to celebrate their brother coming home after two years on a service mission, and everyone agreed it would be kid-free.

Two siblings pulled off the hard part, arranging childcare for six children between them. Then one sister announced she couldn’t find a sitter, so her high-maintenance toddler was coming along.

The rest of the family offered a fair alternative, which was to leave the child with her husband or sit this one out.

But she refused to budge, and now the whole trip hangs on her answer.

Keep reading to find out what Reddit had to say.

AITA for not giving in to my sister bringing her child to our adults only vacation? I am (F25), and my sister is (F32) with a 2-year-old daughter who is about as high-maintenance as a toddler her age can be. I have a brother (M21) who has been gone for two years on a service trip and will be returning next month.

So soon the family started planning a group trip.

To celebrate him coming home, we decided we wanted to have a vacation that is adults only (me and my siblings) and no children. Now my sister is insisting that her child be able to come because she can’t get childcare for the trip.

But neither this woman nor her other siblings had any trouble with this.

Meanwhile, my other brother (M29) and my other sister (F35) have gotten childcare for their combined six children, which was no small feat with that many kiddos. The sister in question is very much a helicopter parent, and her husband is as well.

That’s when she was left with a big dilemma.

Overall, we all feel that she should not be able to bring her child and just has to either not come to the trip at all or leave her child with her husband and come alone. AITA, or is she being unreasonable?

Childcare is a sore subject for many parents.

What did Reddit have to say?

The adults vacation plan is pretty much DOA if you decide to bring a toddler.

Toddlers just don’t belong on a trip like this.

This concept really isn’t that hard to understand.

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Sometimes being a parent means making tough sacrifices.

Rules agreed in advance don’t vanish because one person finds them inconvenient.

The siblings set a clear boundary, and most of them paid real effort to follow it. Her toddler is high-maintenance by her own family’s account, which makes this the worst trip to bring one along.

Nobody is calling her a bad mother, they’re calling it an adults-only getaway.

If she can’t make childcare work for a weekend, the trip may not be the right fit for her.

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