A Grocery Store Supervisor Is Frustrated With A Cashier Who Doesn’t Listen To Anyone And Thinks He Can Do Whatever He Wants

If you’ve never managed people at a job before, let me tell you something…

It’s not always easy!

You have to deal with all kinds of different personalities and, as you can probably imagine, some people really don’t like to be told what to do.

In today’s story, a supervisor at a grocery store talked about an employee who has turned into a huge thorn in his side.

Take a look at what he had to say about this guy.

One coworker is making the department (and store probably) that I work in absolutely miserable and painful. “I’m a supervisor in the front end at a grocery store, but I’m also one of the youngest people there. There’s one coworker who’s older than me that just does not listen to supervisors, especially people my age. The only person they even somewhat listen to is our front end manager, and even then it’s hit or miss.

This sounds like fun…

With them on shift I may as well be talking to a wall, or not at all. The other day an underage cashier had a customer buying alcohol. Since they can’t finish the transaction, someone who’s of age has to take over and finish the entire thing (can’t even hand them the receipt). The underage cashier asked this coworker if they could switch tills for a minute so another cashier could cover their lane while they completed the liquor sale.

Okay…

They refused to switch, refused to do the transaction, and I ended up having to get the manager on duty to come over and complete the transaction instead, all while the customer was left standing there waiting, which kind of ticked them off, me included. Later in the day, they closed their cash to count lottery tickets, even though they had already been told to stay open by both the front end manager and assistant store manager, because we were busy.

Why hasn’t this guy been fired…?

They literally walked away from their customers (who were there before she even closed it), so I had to go up and tell her she has someone and to serve them. The most annoying part is feeling like I can’t even do my job. I’m supposed to be supervising the department and I have lots of work to do, but when I ask this person to do something, they either argue with me or completely ignore me. It gets old really fast, and it feels like they don’t respect me because I’m younger than they are. But some great news! Apparently they were pulled into the office yesterday with our front end manager and the assistant store manager because HR had gotten involved.

It sounds like he might not be around too much longer…

Afterwards the front end manager, who is actually unable to keep a secret with, told me it was basically their last warning. and at this point I’m honestly over it. If this really is their last warning, then I hope the managers actually follow through if it happens again. I’m tired of everyone else having to pick up their slack while they get away with making every shift extremely painful.”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who is upset that a coworker always grabs all of the overtime and doesn’t leave any for anyone else.

And another reader nailed it.

What a pain in the neck!

Get rid of this guy TODAY.

What’s he still doing there…?

This guy needs to be fired ASAP!