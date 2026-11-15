A Gym-Goer Insisted on Hogging Multiple Weight Machines at Once—Until Another Woman Refused to Put Up With Her Nonsense

If you’ve spent any time at all working out at a gym, you’ve probably noticed that there are some folks who think they can do whatever the hell they want!

And that’s not okay!

Especially when someone thinks it’s okay to take over more than one machine at a time…

Say whaaaaaaat?!?!

It’s true, folks!

Check out what this woman had to say about why she had to put a fellow gym-goer in her place.

AITA for taking over a gym machine from a girl who was hogging three machines at once? “I went to the gym today and was about to use a machine for RDLs.

Okay…

I started reaching for a 45 lb plate to unload it when this girl came out of nowhere telling me she was using it. I was confused because I hadn’t seen anyone working on it, but I figured maybe I was distracted by my music and hadn’t noticed her. So I apologized and moved to another machine.

Oh, come on!

Well, a few minutes later, I realized what she was actually doing. She was using THREE different machines and rotating between them. And these machines weren’t even next to each other. One was literally on the opposite side of the room. So when she walked away again, I went back to the RDL machine and started unloading her 45 lb and 25 lb plates. She came running over from the other side of the gym to tell me she was STILL using it.

Enough of this nonsense!

At that point, I’d had enough. I told her, “No! You can’t use both machines!” and continued unloading the weights. I dropped her 45 lb and 25 lb plates onto the floor and started my sets. She started throwing a fit, asking me, “Why can’t I use both machines?” Seriously? Because this is a public gym, not your personal training studio? But it gets better.

She’s really something else…

She then decided to do PLANKS on the floor right next to the RDL machine, exactly where I needed to stand to load and unload my weights. I told her she needed to move because she was blocking the loading area. She refused. At that point, I was beyond irritated. I kept working out, stepping over her and putting my 5 lb and 10 lb plates down next to her. I even bent over her several times as I was saying “kiss my rear end.” Yes, I know. Not my finest moment. Meanwhile, she was on the floor making a whole production out of it, dancing, singing, weird… I ended up doing TEN sets on that machine before she finally left. And yes, part of me was being petty at that point. I understand supersets and rotating between machines, but I think there’s a difference between doing that when the gym is empty and expecting everyone else to stay off three machines while you bounce around the entire gym. AITA for refusing to let her claim multiple machines and for how I handled the confrontation?”

Here’s what readers had to say.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user said she’s NTA.

This individual agreed.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a landlord who has a problem with a car-dealer tenant bringing home a different car every night.

And another person shared their thoughts.

Well, I have a feeling these two aren’t going to be friends…

But at least the other woman got a bit of a wake-up call!

Some people really don’t know how to use the gym responsibly.