It’s frustrating when your parents act like they know how you feel better than you do.
One man had been lactose intolerant for as long as he could remember, but his parents still insisted he just didn’t like milk.
It wasn’t the first time they’d brushed off one of his health problems, either. So when his mom brought it up again on speakerphone with his aunt listening, he’d had enough.
He asked his mom if breathing in more dust would cure her asthma, hoping she’d hear how ridiculous her advice sounded. Instead, his aunt took offense, and his mom started listing all the other times he’d snapped at her.
Now he’s wondering if he was wrong for losing his temper after years of feeling like they didn’t listen to him.
Read on to see what he plans to do next.
AITAH for lashing out at my parents?
As long as I can remember, my parents have been weird about diseases and sickness.
When I had chickenpox, they took me to a priest instead of a doctor, and it got so bad that I couldn’t breathe. When I was depressed, they took me to an exorcist to “exorcise” the demon that was causing me to lose hope.
I am lactose intolerant, always have been, and now that I’ve turned 23, these people just villainize me for “not drinking milk,” saying things like, “He doesn’t like milk,” and, “If you drink enough milk, you will be cured.”
Fed up, he put it into perspective for his mother.
My mom’s away at the moment on a business trip. Dad buys a kilo of milk and doesn’t finish it, and somehow, I am responsible for containers of unused milk piling up.
I should mention this: my mom’s a STEM major, and for some reason, she “doesn’t believe in lactose intolerance.”
Today, she was on the call with me on speaker. She had her sister by her side, and she goes, “He doesn’t like milk. Who doesn’t like milk? At least it will make you gain some muscle.”
That was my final straw. All my life, they’ve been dismissive of my medical conditions and allergies. I snapped and said, “I don’t know why it’s so hard for you to understand that my body rejects milk. Is your asthma the same way? Maybe breathe in more dust and you’ll be cured.”
Then, his aunt had to jump in.
I heard her sister in the background gasp, “I can’t believe he talks to you like that.”
To which my mom replied, “He always talks down to me,” and started listing all the times I snapped.
I am honestly exhausted. I snap too often. Their voices irritate my very soul. Every request they make feels like an attack. They control my finances, so creating distance seems more and more difficult with each passing day.
There’s no one I can rely on. I am the villain in their story. So, I feel like maybe I am being ungrateful for lashing out. I mean, if everyone around me thinks that I am in the wrong, I must be in the wrong.
AITA?
Yikes! Those people sound insufferable.
Let’s take a look at what the readers over at Reddit would do.
This person thinks his comparison was fair.
Here’s someone who doesn’t like milk.
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This reader offers some advice.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who has been saving for her child’s private education, but now her stepson’s mother expects her to do the same for her stepkid.
And more great advice.
It’s hard to blame him for finally snapping.
He’s spent years telling his parents that milk makes him sick, and somehow his mom is still telling people he just doesn’t like it.
And while the comment about asthma was harsh, he did have a really good point.
Right now, it’s time to make a plan. Getting out on his own won’t be easy, but it can be done.
Enjoyed this story?
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Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.
Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.
When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.
A Lactose Intolerant Man Asks His Mom If Breathing Dust Would Cure Her Asthma After She Tells Him To Drink Milk, But Now He’s Wondering If He Went Too Far
by Heather Hall
Pexels/Reddit
It’s frustrating when your parents act like they know how you feel better than you do.
One man had been lactose intolerant for as long as he could remember, but his parents still insisted he just didn’t like milk.
It wasn’t the first time they’d brushed off one of his health problems, either. So when his mom brought it up again on speakerphone with his aunt listening, he’d had enough.
He asked his mom if breathing in more dust would cure her asthma, hoping she’d hear how ridiculous her advice sounded. Instead, his aunt took offense, and his mom started listing all the other times he’d snapped at her.
Now he’s wondering if he was wrong for losing his temper after years of feeling like they didn’t listen to him.
Read on to see what he plans to do next.
Fed up, he put it into perspective for his mother.
Then, his aunt had to jump in.
Yikes! Those people sound insufferable.
Let’s take a look at what the readers over at Reddit would do.
This person thinks his comparison was fair.
Here’s someone who doesn’t like milk.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.
This reader offers some advice.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who has been saving for her child’s private education, but now her stepson’s mother expects her to do the same for her stepkid.
And more great advice.
It’s hard to blame him for finally snapping.
He’s spent years telling his parents that milk makes him sick, and somehow his mom is still telling people he just doesn’t like it.
And while the comment about asthma was harsh, he did have a really good point.
Right now, it’s time to make a plan. Getting out on his own won’t be easy, but it can be done.
Enjoyed this story?
AuthorHeather Hall
Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama
Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.
Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.
When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.
Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.
Categories: Family & Relationships, Life & Drama
Tags: · adult child, aita, family drama, health concerns, lost temper, mean parents, picture, reddit, rude comments, rude mom, snapped, top
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