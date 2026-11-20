A Landlord Increased Her Rent With No Notice—So the Tenant Informed Her She Was Moving Out Immediately

Times are tough right now for a lot of people.

Prices are high, the world seems unstable, and it seems like most people are being stretched to the limit.

So when folks get smacked in the face with an unexpected expense, they’re usually not going to respond well to it!

In today’s story, a woman explained why she’s decided to hit the road and move out after her landlord raised the rent on her out of nowhere.

Read on check out what she had to say.

AITA for refusing to pay an unexpected increase in rent to my landlord and telling them I’m moving out? “I recently moved. I’m renting a bedroom in a pretty large and elegant house. Initially the landlord offered me the room at $900 with utilities included. I mentioned to them that I worked from home and that it was expected for the electric bill to go up, so I offered $50 extra to compensate and I told them if it’s more I’d be willing to pay more if the price went up if they showed me the utility bills.

That didn’t sound right…

When they made the contract, they put the price as $950 not including utilities which is false, so I told them that I will not sign until we determine a standard rate or we change the rate since initially rent $900 with basic utilities. So we left it at that we were going to wait for the bills to arrive. Turns out the woman of the house doesn’t let you do anything… She doesn’t let you wash laundry, I mean she will wash it for you but you have to wash your underwear and socks and any small item by hand.

What?!?!

Also you can’t wash queen size sheets because the washer is “too small”. You can’t use a waffle maker, you can’t blow dry or straighten your hair because the electricity bill will go up, etc. She even suggested I shower at the gym to save water. And I go to the gym in the morning, I only shower once a day before I start work.

No way!

All of a sudden, last month, she told me she wants to bump up the rent to $1,100. I told her that I can’t afford it, that she should show me the bills and there we can determine if or not I can continue to pay here or not. Yesterday was rent day, she reminded me that the payment would be $1,100. I asked her to show me the bills and she refused. So I basically said I would move out and now she is angry.”

And here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual weighed in.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a son who wants his deceased father’s car repaired, but insurance refuses to do it without his father’s consent.

And this Reddit user didn’t hold back.

It sounds like she’s making the right choice by getting out of there.

No doubt about it!

She’s tired of her landlord trying to take advantage of her!