A Man Felt Uncomfortable After His Girlfriend Met Their Favorite Artist At A Concert, But She Accused Him Of Ruining The Moment
Sharing exciting experiences with your partner should not be complicated.
The following story involves a man whose girlfriend attended a concert they both loved.
She later met the artist in person and had a picture with them where they seemed to be close.
He felt uncomfortable and told her about it, but she accused him of being selfish and ruining her excitement.
Yikes! Who do you think has a valid point here? Read the full story below for all the details.
AITA for this convo?
My girlfriend recently went to a concert.
We both love the artist, and I was excited for her to go.
I couldn’t make it because we go to different colleges, but she called me once or twice throughout the concert.
I didn’t ask for this. She just did.
I was genuinely happy for her because she’s been wanting to go for a long time.
This man felt uncomfortable with the experience his girlfriend was telling him.
At the end of the concert, she was selected to meet the artist (so cool), and I was once again excited.
After all of this, she called me and told me how it went.
(Before this next part, I want to say this is all snippets of the conversation, but context is not needed for the quotes.)
She said, “We made eye contact so many times, and he kept staring at me the entire time.”
I felt uncomfortable with that because it seemed almost boastful.
I understand that’s such a cool thing about seeing your artist and looking, but it sounded braggy.
He texted her with how he felt.
Then, she talked about how she met him and took a picture.
She showed me the picture, and his hand was on her waist.
Not like her rib cage, but literally on her waist. I was once again uncomfortable with this.
We then hung up, and I texted her afterward about how I felt.
She got upset and accused him of being selfish.
She is now upset because I was selfish and couldn’t let her have fun.
From my point of view, all I did was tell her how I felt after we hung up.
I explained why and was not making a fight about it.
AITA?
Well, to be honest, OP was allowed to express his discomfort.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.
But meeting a favorite artist and posing for a photo does not automatically mean his girlfriend did anything wrong.
She also deserved to enjoy a special experience without feeling guilty, so I guess they should talk calmly about this experience.
Do you agree? Let’s find out what others have to say about this.
This person gives their honest opinion.
It doesn’t really mean anything, says this one.
Another one chimes in.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bride who invites her groom’s “best woman” out to dinner in order to get to the bottom of her true feelings for her future husband.
Short and simple.
Finally, people are calling OP out.
When it comes to jealousy, famous artists should be an exception.
Enjoyed this story?
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.