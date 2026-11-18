A Pregnant Office Worker Couldn’t Stand the Smell of a Coworker—So She Forced Her Manager to Confront the Woman, and Now Things Are Awkward Around the Office

Confronting people can be really awkward, especially when you have to work with them everyday.

That’s where one pregnant office worker found herself when a coworker’s body odor made it hard to get through the day without feeling sick.

At first, she kept it to herself, but as the smell got worse, she realized the people sitting near her were having a hard time with it, too.

Since none of them felt comfortable saying something directly, they asked their manager to handle it.

Luckily, the smell went away after the manager spoke to her, but the coworker hasn’t said a word to any of them since.

Read on to see what you think about how they handled it.

AITA for encouraging manager to tell coworker that she stinks… The smell was 100% a hygiene issue, no doubt about that. I am very pregnant, and nausea happens. Awful smells don’t help. I dealt with it and never made a big deal about it. I would sniff alcohol wipes at my desk to keep from puking on a particularly smelly day. However… it’s South Texas, a million degrees outside, and the smell has progressively gotten worse. My cubemates have all been suffering and cannot escape it. The smell goes to the kitchen/break room. There’s a green trail of “pits from ****” stench wherever this woman walks. I can enter an area 10 minutes after she’s left and still smell her. Heaven help you if you walk into a bathroom stall that she recently occupied—horrendous.

At this point, she couldn’t take it any longer.

As I entered my 3rd trimester and nausea returned with full force, I couldn’t take it anymore. I felt so uncomfortable just telling her myself. I went back and forth about what to say and how to say it for weeks and weeks. Conferred with my cubemates, and we all decided it shouldn’t come from us. This was a managerial responsibility. We had made many complaints to our manager since we have no HR, and there’s no one else to make a complaint to.

Fed up, she forced the manager to act.

One day, when I had enough, I told the manager that something had to happen IMMEDIATELY. Another coworker also went to the manager on her own, saying that if she didn’t get it under control, we’d have to move desks. The manager said something to the woman the same day. The woman was SHOCKED and claimed she couldn’t smell anything at all. I find that VERY hard to believe, but whatever. IDK every word that was said, but the smell was at least half the next day, and the days after, the smell was completely gone. THANK GOD.

Now, the woman isn’t speaking to anyone.

The problem is that the woman has not said a single WORD to any of us since that day. She pretends that we don’t exist. If we try to engage in conversation, she literally pretends that we aren’t there. She’s eating lunch in her car every day. She leaves early to avoid us every day. I feel bad. I feel terrible… But also… What was I supposed to do?! Smell her satanic pits for the rest of my employment?! If I had approached her directly, she would have taken offense. I didn’t want anything coming back on me in a negative way, and I thought I was doing the right thing by going to management and letting them handle it. Obviously, that conversation between her and the manager revealed the complainants (myself and cubemates), and now she’s probably embarrassed and hates our guts. AITA?

Wow. That’s terrible! Good hygiene is usually part of going to work.

Let’s see how the fine folks over at Reddit feel about what happened here.

This person doesn’t think the woman could’ve reacted any other way.

Here’s someone who thinks the manager should’ve handled it long ago.

That very thing happened at this person’s job.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who is upset that a coworker always grabs all of the overtime and doesn’t leave any for anyone else.

Yet another reader who worked with a really smelly person.

It’s easy to feel bad for the woman, but what else were they supposed to do?

If several people could smell it from their desks, it was probably time for the manager to say something.

And if the woman really didn’t know, imagine finding out that people had been talking about it for weeks.

At any rate, now that the problem is fixed, they should give her a little space and be friendly when she’s ready to talk again.

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