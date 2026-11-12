A Remote Worker Was Ordered To Start Working In The Office Again By A New Boss, But He Stayed Home Because He Knew What Was In His Contract

As someone who has worked remotely for a loooooong time now, all I gotta say is this…I don’t think I could ever work in an office ever again!

A day here and there would probably be fine, but commuting Monday through Friday?

No, thank you!

The guy who wrote today’s story feels the same way as me and he talked about what happened when his new boss told him he wanted him to return to working in the office every day.

Check out what he had to say!

“We need you in the office full-time starting Monday.” Okay, you got it. “I work as a senior database administrator for a mid-sized tech company. When 2020 hit, our entire department went remote. We crushed our metrics, rolled out major infrastructure upgrades ahead of schedule, and saved the company a fortune in operational costs. For six years, my setup worked like a charm.

Things were about to change…

Then, a new VP of Operations was hired. This guy is a classic “rear ends-in-seats” manager. Two weeks ago, he sent out an all-hands email declaring that to “foster collaboration,” all remote exceptions were revoked. Everyone had to report to the office full-time starting Monday. I emailed him directly to explain my situation. I live three hours away from headquarters, a set up approved by my former director years ago. I pointed out my performance reviews and asked if we could compromise on a hybrid schedule. He replied: “The mandate applies to everyone. You’re expected to perform your duties from the office starting Monday.”

A ha!

I was furious, but then I remembered my employment contract.

I dug up the original remote-work addendum I signed back in 2020. Section 3.2: Location of Service stated: “The Employee agrees to perform all official duties from the designated primary office space. Any change to the Employee’s primary office location must be submitted in writing and approved by HR.” Right below that was the form I filled out in 2020, formally changing my designated primary office location from “HQ – Floor 4” to “Home Office – [My Address].” HR had signed off on it, stamp and all. It was officially reclassified as my company-approved office location.

Bingo!

Technically, my home office was “the office.” So, on Monday morning, I didn’t get in my car. At 8:54 AM, I walked ten feet from my bedroom to my desk, booted up my rig, and logged into Slack. At 9:17 AM, the VP messaged me. VP: You around? Standard 9 am start today. Me: Yep, logged in and good to go. VP: I mean at HQ. Stopped by the 4th floor, your desk is empty.

This was getting good..

Me: Oh, I’m working from the office today. VP: What? What office? Me: My official primary office location on record: Home Office [My Address]. Per my 2020 HR agreement, this is my designated workspace. VP doesn’t respond for a minute. Then replies. VP: That’s not how this works. The policy means HQ. You need to be here tomorrow. Me: I’m just following the written contract on file. I attached the signed location form here so you have it. He didn’t reply after that. Around 3 PM, I got a mass automated email from HR with the subject line: Update Regarding Remote Work Designations. The body was standard dry corporate speak saying they were “currently reviewing all legacy remote contracts” and that existing designated locations would remain valid pending individual review.

Showed him!

Translation: the VP ran to HR to complain, HR took one look at my contract, realized forced relocation would trigger a mess of legal headaches and stipend requirements, and told him to back off for now. My home office remains open for business.”

Here’s what readers had to say.

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This Reddit user offered some advice.

Another reader spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of employees who go over their manager’s head when he insists a new process is better than the old one.

And this person weighed in.

Nice work!

I’m with him, people…

Once you go remote, there’s no going back!

This was so satisfying!