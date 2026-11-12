A Restaurant Worker Complained About The Place Not Closing During A Sewage Spill And He Got Fired

Folks, I’m not gonna hold back on you today…

What you’re about to read is totally disgusting!

And this is the kind of story that makes you wonder how clean or dirty all the restaurants are that we like to go to…

Check out what this waiter had to say about why he was fired after speaking up about the shocking conditions at his restaurant.

Get started now!

Restaurant refuses to close when sewage overruns kitchen and fires worker who complains. “This was last year. Not my first time working in a restaurant. The chain restaurant was having a national promotion over a holiday.

Gross!

Sewage flooded the kitchen on Monday and Tuesday. The restaurant management refused to close and continued serving diners. The national promotion brought in a huge amount of diners those two days – likely 2,000 – 3,000 (Just my estimate). Management also refused to let servers (me) to take our state-ordered breaks.

They also refused to contact the local health department. Servers and cooks were having to wade through sewage – because management had failed to properly maintain cleaning schedules for the grease traps. Tuesday they brought in a different sewage company than the one they usually used, obviously they didn’t do a proper cleaning.

This is insane!

After the Tuesday flooding they brought in their regular sewage company, but again failed to notify the local health department or have proper cleaning of the restaurant before reopening Wednesday morning. The GM asked me to come in Wednesday because “I had an attitude.” I told him in writing and orally about the sewage and failure to provide breaks. Half an hour after talking to him I was removed from the next week’s schedule. Another employee asked me to cover her shift Friday and management refused to let me. I developed lung problems Friday night and spent the night in the ER. I was scheduled to work that Saturday, but decided it was bad circumstances and with me continuing to cough and get dizzy I had the doctor write me a note off from work.

This was about to get interesting…

I went in that afternoon again with a written complaint about the sewage and lack of breaks and also mentioned the medical bills I incurred. Have not been scheduled to work since (since that happened I realized how bad the managers were and realized that going back would be bad). GM refused to give me name of WC carrier, and I asked how to get in touch with Corporate HR ethics department. Again, he just blew me off. So after that I field a complaint with the local health department and OSHA. (Later, the GM would admit in a separate situation that I was fired when I asked for reimbursement for my hospital stay).

It’s time to get busy!

I have hired an employment lawyer and he has filed a whistleblower/wrongful termination lawsuit in federal court under State laws – it is an out of state corporation and a big operator of restaurants nationwide and even internationally. They haven’t yet responded to the lawsuit – they have until the middle of the month. I can see only two other lawsuits about workers being fired about working in sewage while the restaurant refuses to close. One was another big national chain restaurant the other was in LA by a reality star. Both cases settled out of court.”

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This reader had a lot to say.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer service rep who hung up and called a customer back to get around a time limit, but ended up getting an award instead of a reprimand after the customer praised his service.

And another individual shared a story.

Wow…this is really disturbing!

And he needs to let more people know about this place!

This restaurant is a complete disaster!