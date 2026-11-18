A Student Was Too Sick to Speak While Her Roommate Screamed on the Phone Past 3 AM—So She Crawled Into Bed in Pain and Decided Something Had to Be Done

Sharing a room with someone means giving up some of your space, but the selfish roommate in this story thought sacrifice only flowed in one direction.

One freshman was assigned to a double with a senior who made her distaste for her clear from the moment they met.

The senior had lived alone for six months, never wanted a roommate, and refused to pay extra for a single room, so she took her frustration out on the person sharing it.

She stayed on the phone past 3 a.m. with the lights on, yelling and carrying on as if she still had the place to herself.

The freshman reached the end of her rope when she came down with a high fever and the noise kept going. When she walked in to put something on her desk, the senior snapped that she was the one disturbing her.

The freshman crawled into bed in pain and decided she’d had enough.

Keep reading for the full story.

Should I sit my roommate down and talk to her? My roommate is a big bully, and she’s a senior. I’m a freshman. She has a problem with everything I do, but she herself is a nuisance.

Her excessive noise is this student’s number one complaint.

She’s on the phone past 2 and 3 a.m. with all the lights on, she yells and screams, and she’s SO loud. I’ve been sick lately. Last night, I was burning up from fever and too weak to even speak when she was carrying on her usual habits.

But somehow, her sickness was a huge inconvenience to her inconsiderate roommate.

This afternoon, when I was violently sick, I couldn’t turn the lights on because she was sleeping in, as she slept late. I came into the room to keep some stuff on my desk, and she turned around and yelled that I should stop what I’m doing because I’m disturbing her A LOT. I did not want to pick a fight, so I kept my things and crawled into a fetal position in my bed because everything hurts so much.

Her roommate made her feelings clear from the very start.

Her defense to everything is how she was living alone for 6 months, so she’s used to not having a roommate and didn’t want one. I fail to understand how that’s my problem. It is a double-sharing room. She refuses to pay a little more and move into a single room, too. I’ve been respectful and cooperative, but I feel like something should be done now.

Sounds like her roommate is totally taking advantage of her.

What did Reddit have to say?

This situation could serve as the perfect opportunity to work on being more assertive.

This roommate is clearly used to getting her way.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a landlord who has a problem with a car-dealer tenant bringing home a different car every night.

At this rate, her roommate deserves to be reported.

Nothing about this story required the senior to be cruel, yet she chose to be anyway.

She could have taken her calls into the hallway, switched off a light, or paid for a single. Instead, she let her roommate suffer through a fever while she carried on as usual.

The freshman is right to finally put her foot down. She can’t keep living like this forever.

No one likes a bully.

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