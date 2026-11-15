A Teen Gave Him A Fair Choice Before Closing Time, And He Answered With A Phone Tirade And A Bad Review

How close to closing time is too close to sit down for dinner at a restaurant? Well, that depends on who you ask…

One 16-year-old restaurant employee had been on the job for about a week when a man came in half an hour before closing and asked to eat there.

After checking with the waitress and manager, she told him he could sit down if he could finish by 9:30, or he could get his food to go.

Apparently, neither option worked for him, because he called her rude and walked out.

But rather than let it go after that, he called the restaurant and started yelling.

Read on to see what you think about this whole thing.

AITA for not “giving customer service” 30 min before we close? I (16F) started a new job with some of my brothers around last week. I’ve had little to no experience with customer service, but my brothers have, so they’re helping me out. It was 30 minutes before closing, and this man came in and asked if he could do dine-in. I wanted to ask the waitress that was there and asked if they wanted to take him or not. I always do this just in case the waitress has things to do.

The waitress and manager both agreed to help the customer.

The waitress wanted to take him in but did not want him to stay past closing. We had this one customer before that had come in 30 minutes before we closed, and we made the mistake of letting him in, and he ended up staying an hour and a half past closing.

I also talked to the manager in front of the man and told him, “Hey, yeah, you can come in, but you would have to leave by 9:30.” I also gave him the opportunity of doing takeout, but he ended up calling me rude and left. It would be fine if it ended there, but it didn’t.

Still angry, the guy later called and started yelling.

He ended up calling the place, and I unfortunately was the one picking up the phone at that moment. He screamed at me, saying I was rude and how a restaurant works, and said he was leaving a review on Google and Yelp for this bad service and that he was never coming back. And to just say it now, I cried and thought I just did the worst thing possible. But now that I really think about it the next day, I didn’t really think I was rude at all. Sure, I had a tired look on my face, and I could have worded it better, but in the end, I don’t think I’m the bad guy. AITA?

Wow. To say that guy was upset would be an understatement.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about this whole thing.

According to this comment, the restaurant needs a clear policy.

Here’s someone who’s done this very thing.

Here’s someone who tries to get her mind off it.

And for this reader, there are no winners.

This guy made such a big deal out of nothing!

If he didn’t want to rush through dinner, that’s fine. In fact, he had every right to leave if he didn’t want takeout.

But calling back to yell at a 16-year-old who’d checked with her manager before answering him? Come on.

And as for her, she can let her manager take the call next time. She doesn’t have to sit there and take it because someone’s mad about closing time.

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