A Woman Expected Her Best Friend’s Son to Brush His Own Hair—So His Dad and Grandma Accused Her of Being Too Hard on Him

Children should learn how to brush their own hair and prepare themselves for school.

In this story, a single mother refused to do everything for her best friend’s eight-year-old son.

He wanted him and his older sister to learn about responsibility and independence.

However, the boy’s dad and grandmother didn’t seem to agree with her “parenting” style.

Who do you think is in the right here? Check out the full details below.

AITA for not brushing my nephew’s hair before school I am a single parent to 3 girls (12F, 7F, and 5F). My best friend is also a single parent with 2 kids (8M and 11F). I work from 9 to 6, and she works from 6:30 to 3. We have an arrangement where she drops her kids off at my house at 6 am, and I get them to school at 8:45. She picks them up at 3:20 and watches all of them at my house until I get home.

This woman wanted the kids to learn independence.

I love my niece and nephew, but my nephew is extremely stubborn and expects everything to be done for him. His dad was the same way, and on his dad’s weeks, his grandma does everything for him. When his mom started dropping them off in the mornings, he expected me to do everything. Get his clothes out for him, pack his entire lunch (I pack mains, snacks are on them), and brush his hair.

For three weeks, she saw some improvements.

I told him that if my 5-year-old can figure it out, so can he. It’s been 3 weeks, and there’s definitely been some improvement. His clothes are weather-appropriate, and he’s packing himself enough food to get through the day. But his hair is still looking pretty rough. I don’t fix it for him. He has access to a brush and a mirror, and has plenty of time to brush it before we leave and practice after school. I guess some of the other kids are giving him a hard time over his hair.

But the boy’s father and grandmother demanded that she brush his hair.

He told his dad and grandma that I don’t brush his hair. And that the other kids at school give him a hard time over it. His dad and grandma have been calling and texting me to say that I am too hard on him and he’s just a little boy. I know my friend tends to baby him to some extent to avoid conflict with her ex. So I’m wondering if I am in the wrong for making him figure it out when he’s with me.

Hmm… In my opinion, expecting a young boy to brush his own hair doesn’t seem unreasonable.

OP was right. If her 5-year-old can do it, the 8-year-old can also do it.

His dad and grandma might be trying to protect his feelings, but teaching him independence is the better solution.

Do you agree? Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a valid point from this one.

This person sides with OP.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a kis who cooks and pays rent, so doesn’t think they should have to do the dishes, too.

Here’s a thoughtful suggestion.

Finally, short and makes sense.

Whoa! When did brushing your own hair become a family controversy?

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