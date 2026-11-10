A Woman Is Fed Up With The Incredibly Toxic Environment At Her Job

When will it ever end…?

I think a lot of people are asking themselves that question these days as they bounce from one bad job to the next.

And that’s not easy!

Just ask the woman who wrote today’s story.

She opened up about how she’s been stuck in a series of jobs that can only be described as TOXIC.

Read on and get all the details below.

Honestly, I’m just so tired of encountering the same issues at every job I have. “It is honestly exhausting to change jobs every few months to every year or two.

This is a real bummer…

But I genuinely can’t find a workspace that is not toxic, and if I do, something will change or we get a new boss or coworker then BAM, it’s toxic again. Had a call with two of my bosses today. 30 minutes of nearly entirely fabricated issues, or the issues seemed to be mostly silly. Suddenly something they said once six months ago is now turning into “oh, we’ve told you this so many times.” Or one person not liking the semantics used in an email or a Zoom call turns into “well, you’re not an effective communicator.”

Ugh…

It’s the subtle gaslighting for me. And of course I’m stuck here because finding another job this year that’s part time and flexible and in my field is just not in the cards. Oh, and we switched our son’s daycare to be closer to this job too. Because they didn’t get weird until 6 months in, of course. This is like dating…but worse.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who decided to stop being so helpful when aiding coworkers cost him a promotion.

And this Reddit user spoke up.

This is a real bummer…

But let’s keep our fingers crossed that something works out for her soon.

Good luck!

She keeps on striking out with every job she gets…