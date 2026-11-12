A Woman Is Torn Between Supporting Her Childhood Friend On Her Wedding Day And Being There For Her Dad After He Needs Emergency Surgery

Backing out of a wedding is never fun, especially at the last minute.

But that’s what one bridesmaid is thinking about doing with just two weeks to go.

Between the flights, hotel, and custom dress, she’d already spent over £2,500. However, the wedding would be the first time she’d seen her childhood friend in 14 years, so it was worth it to her.

The only problem is that she just found out her dad needs emergency surgery the same week as the wedding.

Now she wants to fly home to be with her parents, but she feels bad about leaving her friend without a bridesmaid this close to the wedding.

Read on to see what you think she should do.

WIBTA for pulling out of wedding 2 weeks before The wedding is in 2 weeks in Aus. I’m flying from the UK. She’s a childhood friend, but as we’ve grown up, we haven’t been as close. Regardless, I still love her. She emigrated when we were 14, and I haven’t seen her in person since. Her wedding would be the first time in 14 years. She asked me to be a bridesmaid in April. I have spent over £2.5k so far on hotels, flights, the custom dress she wanted, nails, hair, the works. I will most likely lose all of this money if I don’t go.

Then, she got some bad news.

Now, why I’m not going. My father has to have emergency surgery the week of the wedding, and I’d like to fly home to be there for my parents. This wedding and planning have been very financially draining and stressful, with the unofficial maid of honour wanting us in custom dresses, same nails, same toenails, same makeup, sleeping in the same hotel, etc. When I lightly complained to the bride that it’s getting expensive, she said she wants me to keep the peace if I can so she doesn’t have to tell the other bridesmaids no, even if it isn’t something she specifically wanted for her wedding. I could afford it, so I said OK.

And then, the bridesmaid said something she really didn’t like.

Now, today, the head bridesmaid has said it doesn’t matter that my toes are already freshly done and the dress is floor-length; we all need the same colour toenails. Also today, my father said he needs major surgery the week of the wedding. I give all the context because if it wasn’t such a horrible time, I would probably put on a brave face for 4 days, but it’s just been a financial and emotional drain that I feel I can’t handle along with worrying about my father. WIBTA?

Oh no! It sounds like she’s being spread pretty thin right now.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think about the whole thing.

That part is pretty odd.

This person thinks she should be with her dad.

Yet another reader who thinks she needs to choose her father.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who has been saving for her child’s private education, but now her stepson’s mother expects her to do the same for her stepkid.

And this person wishes her well.

She should go be with her dad.

Of course, her friend might be disappointed, but nobody plans for emergency surgery.

The best thing she can do is call the bride ASAP and explain what’s happening so she has time to adjust her plans.

As for the money, she can see what she can get back, but she shouldn’t fret over it. Her father’s health is more important.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a son who wants his deceased father’s car repaired, but insurance refuses to do it without his father’s consent. Read Story →