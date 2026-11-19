A Woman Let Her Cousin Use Her Netflix Profile for a Year—So She Locked Her Out After the Cousin Turned Everything Into Korean and Ignored Repeated Requests to Switch It Back

Sharing a streaming account is an act of generosity, but sometimes people take advantage of that generosity.

One woman paid for her family’s Netflix plan and let her cousin use her profile for about a year.

Things worked out pretty well until the cousin switched the entire profile to Korean, including the menus, audio, and subtitles, because she was learning the language.

She claimed it would only last two weeks, but months went by and the woman was still struggling to navigate her own account.

So finally she decided she needed to take drastic measures to claim what was rightfully hers.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for taking my Netflix profile back from my cousin after she changed the language to Korean ‘for practice’ and never changed it back? I (24F) pay for our family’s Netflix plan. My cousin (19F) has used my profile for about a year because “it already knows what she likes.” Fine.

But soon her cousin took things a step too far.

In August, she switched the whole profile to Korean (menus, audio, subtitles, everything) because she’s learning the language. She said it would be for two weeks. It’s November.

This obviously was quite a barrier for someone who wasn’t fluent in Korean.

I can’t read Korean. Every time I open the app, I have to guess which button is play. Last week, I accidentally deleted my entire Continue Watching row trying to find subtitles.

She pleaded with her cousin to make it right, but her cousin keeps putting it off.

I asked her three times to switch it back. Each time, she said, “Yes, yes, today.”

Finally, she was forced to take drastic measures.

On Sunday, I made her her own profile, set mine back to English, and changed the PIN on mine. She found out when she tried to log in, called me petty, and said I’m “blocking her education.”

Of course, the aunt with zero skin in the game is quick to open her mouth.

My aunt messaged me saying I should’ve just made a new profile for myself instead, since I’m the older one. The thing is, it’s my profile, on my plan, that I pay for. AITA?

The cousin, and the aunt, for that matter, need to come back down to earth.

What did Reddit have to say?

The cousin deserved to be locked out of the account a long time ago.

Netflix algorithms usually work pretty fast.

The cousin probably deserved to get kicked off entirely.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who changed their minds about donated items, only to return to the shop to find them all sold.

Her cousin was acting completely selfishly.

Imagine being handed a free year of Netflix and deciding the best use for it was to translate the whole thing into a language the owner can’t read.

The woman just wanted to press play on an account she paid for. Instead, she spent months guessing at buttons and accidentally wiping out her own content.

At the end of the day, the cousin had no one else to blame but herself.

How do you say “Get your own account” in Korean?

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