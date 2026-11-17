A Woman Moved Out to Live Independently With Her Cat—Only to Discover Her Mother and Brother Were Planning to Move Into Her Same Apartment Complex

Having your own space can make a huge difference when trying to build an independent life.

In this story, a woman moved away from her family and started living alone with her cat.

However, after a neighbor was evicted, her mother and brother started trying to get the vacant apartment for themselves.

She feared that having them nearby would give her family another excuse to interfere in her life.

Uh oh! That’s not a promising scenario. Read the full story below and find out.

Brother is trying to move into apartment next to me, is there any way to stop that? I have lived in this 4-unit apartment complex for the last 2.5 years. I moved out because I could not stand living with my family anymore. Time by myself with just me and my cat has been the best time of my life. But my neighbor was recently evicted for selling drugs. So now, both my brother and my mother are trying to get him into the apartment of the guy who was evicted.

This woman doesn’t want her family interfering with her life.

I don’t have any legal issues with my family, but my brother is a very loud, aggressive person sometimes. My family will be using this as an excuse to get their way into my life more. I understand there are laws of fair housing and all that. But I genuinely do not want my family burrowing their way back into my life. I’ve created distance for a reason. And this will ruin all of that.

Yikes! It sounds like a problem that OP can’t really get out of unless she moves.

There’s a reason why she left her family and moved out.

Her mother and brother should respect her boundaries instead of treating a nearby vacant apartment as an opportunity to get back into her life.

Do you agree? Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

Here’s a short suggestion.

A property manager speaks up.

Another one chimes in.

This one makes a valid point.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who sees the chance for revenge after a neighbor who refuses to share wifi needs help with a parking issue.

Finally, people are saying the same thing.

Sometimes, the best neighbors are strangers who don’t care about your life.

Enjoyed this story?

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