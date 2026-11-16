A Woman Reported a Cashier for Making an Awkward Comment About Her Personal Products—Now She Feels Guilty That He Got Written Up

Sometimes, a friendly comment can come across differently to someone who doesn’t know you.
One woman was buying personal products at Walmart when the cashier told her, “It’s okay. It’s going to get better.”
The comment made her uncomfortable, so once she finished checking out, she went to customer service and asked to speak to a manager.
The manager wrote the cashier up, but when she told her sisters what happened, they thought he was just trying to be nice.
Now neither of them is speaking to her, and she’s starting to wonder if she should’ve let it go.
Read on to see what you think about this whole situation.
AITA for reporting a creepy cashier
I went down to Walmart to buy pads and ice cream.
While I was there, this, like, 17-year-old kid said, “It’s OK. It’s gonna get better.”
I found this ***** creepy.
As far as she was concerned, he just made everything more uncomfortable.
Like, bruh, I’m already on my period. Why would you make the situation way more uncomfortable than it already was?
So as I finish checking out (he’s the cashier), I go to customer service and ask to speak with the manager.
He writes him up.
Now, both of her sisters are upset with her.
So I tell my sister, and she’s like, “1. Thanks for buying pads for us, and 2. What the heck? He was just trying to be nice. You didn’t need to do that.”
I told her he made me uncomfortable, and he did. She grabbed her pint and pads and left.
Told my younger sister, and apparently he’s trans. They both won’t talk to me, and now I feel bad.
AITA?
Oh no! Having two people mad at you is pretty rough, but boy did she go overboard.
Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about what she did here.
This person thinks she went too far.
According to this comment, she needs to grow up.
That’s actually kinda mean.
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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer service rep who hung up and called a customer back to get around a time limit, but ended up getting an award instead of a reprimand after the customer praised his service.
Here’s someone who thinks she should’ve just voiced her dislike to him.
Was the comment really that creepy?
Most people would’ve just thought that he was trying to be nice.
But for some reason, she thought the comment had some sort of underlying maliciousness or something.
Next time, she needs to just take her ice cream and go home. There’s a time and place to report cashiers, and that wasn’t it.
Enjoyed this story?
Readers who liked this also read this story about an employee who decided to stop being so helpful when aiding coworkers cost him a promotion.
Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.
Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.
When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.
A Woman Reported a Cashier for Making an Awkward Comment About Her Personal Products—Now She Feels Guilty That He Got Written Up
by Heather Hall
Pexels/Reddit
Sometimes, a friendly comment can come across differently to someone who doesn’t know you.
One woman was buying personal products at Walmart when the cashier told her, “It’s okay. It’s going to get better.”
The comment made her uncomfortable, so once she finished checking out, she went to customer service and asked to speak to a manager.
The manager wrote the cashier up, but when she told her sisters what happened, they thought he was just trying to be nice.
Now neither of them is speaking to her, and she’s starting to wonder if she should’ve let it go.
Read on to see what you think about this whole situation.
As far as she was concerned, he just made everything more uncomfortable.
Now, both of her sisters are upset with her.
Oh no! Having two people mad at you is pretty rough, but boy did she go overboard.
Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about what she did here.
This person thinks she went too far.
According to this comment, she needs to grow up.
That’s actually kinda mean.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer service rep who hung up and called a customer back to get around a time limit, but ended up getting an award instead of a reprimand after the customer praised his service.
Here’s someone who thinks she should’ve just voiced her dislike to him.
Was the comment really that creepy?
Most people would’ve just thought that he was trying to be nice.
But for some reason, she thought the comment had some sort of underlying maliciousness or something.
Next time, she needs to just take her ice cream and go home. There’s a time and place to report cashiers, and that wasn’t it.
Enjoyed this story?
AuthorHeather Hall
Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama
Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.
Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.
When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.
Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.
Categories: Life & Drama, Workplace
Tags: · aita, ask reddit, cashier, customer, customer service, ENTITY, inappropriate comments, period, picture, reddit, report to manager, top, walmart, write up
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