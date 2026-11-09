A Young Woman Was Balancing Work, School And Helping At Home, But Her Stepmom Got Upset When She Asked For “Five Seconds”

Living with family can become stressful when they expect you to drop everything for them.

The following story is about a young woman who was juggling work, studying, and doing regular chores at home.

While she had already established a good routine, her stepmom continued adding more tasks.

Her stepmom also expected her to help immediately, even when she was eating or working.

When she responded with, “Give me 5 more seconds,” things escalated, and tensions ensued in the household.

Whoa! Why is 5 seconds a big deal? Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for telling my dad i am moving out because my step mom can not wait 5 seconds? My stepmom has a bad habit of asking me to do stuff when I’m busy doing other stuff. I will be eating, doing work on my laptop, or even cooking when she asks me to do something. I normally tell her to give me 5 seconds just to finish up. She will get mad and angrily start doing it herself, mumbling and swearing.

This young woman does chores around the house to help out.

I am 18 and only live with my dad due to him wanting me around. My job isn’t far from here, and I’m also studying at the moment. I do have chores that I do around the house to help out. I would also like to say that I work shifts and get to choose how many hours I would like to work each week. It is important to know that because my stepmom wants me to constantly be at the house. She wants me to take fewer hours so I’ll have more time at home to “help” out.

Her stepmom added more to her daily tasks.

When I first moved in, I had normal chores around the house. Cooking, sweeping, and washing the floors were part of them, but now she has added more chores onto my list. She has 2 bunnies whose room she’ll make me clean twice a week. She also makes me clean her bedroom and closet once a week.

When she asked for a few seconds, her dad told her to move out.

Yesterday, she asked me to pack the dishes away while eating after working 7 hours. When I said, “Give me 5 seconds,” she snapped and told me to do my part as a child. Afterward, I told my dad, and he said I might need to move out. Am I wrong?

Yikes! Asking for a few seconds to start a new task is totally normal.

You can’t expect anyone to drop whatever they’re doing and move on to another chore immediately, can you?

I think moving out may be a good idea so that OP can finally get out of a toxic home like that.

What do you think? Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

You should consider moving out, advises this one.

Here’s another honest opinion.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who has been saving for her child’s private education, but now her stepson’s mother expects her to do the same for her stepkid.

People are calling out OP’s stepmom.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Apparently, five seconds is too long for her stepmom. Ugh!

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