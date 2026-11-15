November 15, 2026 at 10:48 am

An Employee Complained About His Extremely Slow Work Computer—So Management and IT Blamed Him for “Using It Too Much”

by Heide Lazaro

Employee was shockec with what he saw on his computer screen

Pexels/Reddit

Workplace problems should be properly investigated instead of just blaming the employees.

In this story, an employee spent years complaining about his computer being very slow and frequently crashing.

Management and the previous IT guy kept blaming him because he was “trying to do so much.”

However, when a new IT guy looked into the problem, they discovered the real reason.

Can you guess what it is? Check out the full details below.

Work computer has only 8 RAM yet I’m the reason it’s slow?

For years, I have been complaining at work that my computer is super slow.

It crashes all the time.

Management and our burned-out IT guy always tell me it’s my fault for signing into Chrome.

Or that I must be trying to do too much.

They constantly just erase my cookies and saved passwords to make more room.

This employee eventually found out the reason why his computer was slow.

Finally, a brand-new IT guy looks at my computer and says:

Three years ago, someone in the backend downloaded 80 gigs of old emails onto my local drive.

I’ve been here 16 years, so that’s a lot of old emails!

It wasn’t needed and was clearly a mistake.

I only have 8 RAM, which everyone is telling me is super low.

He felt completely frustrated, believing that it was his fault.

My job requires opening PDFs with 10k pages.

It also requires working with medical diagnostic videos and Zooming with people.

On top of that, I have to do all the basic computer stuff.

I’m so frustrated I’ve been dumb enough to believe it’s my fault year after year.

Yikes! I couldn’t imagine using a super slow computer day after day at work.

OP was right to raise the concern over and over again, but brushing it off and telling him it was his fault just made the situation a lot worse.

Good thing the new IT guy found out the real source of the problem. And hopefully, he could get a new computer soon!

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 11 14 at 9.23.39 PM An Employee Complained About His Extremely Slow Work Computer—So Management and IT Blamed Him for Using It Too Much

Here’s another honest opinion.

Screenshot 2026 11 14 at 9.23.55 PM An Employee Complained About His Extremely Slow Work Computer—So Management and IT Blamed Him for Using It Too Much

Short and sensible.

Screenshot 2026 11 14 at 9.24.20 PM An Employee Complained About His Extremely Slow Work Computer—So Management and IT Blamed Him for Using It Too Much

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a deli counter employee who tells a customer they’ve gone too far when they want them to do their shopping.

Another one chimes in.

Screenshot 2026 11 14 at 9.24.47 PM An Employee Complained About His Extremely Slow Work Computer—So Management and IT Blamed Him for Using It Too Much

Finally, here’s what this one would do.

Screenshot 2026 11 14 at 9.25.21 PM An Employee Complained About His Extremely Slow Work Computer—So Management and IT Blamed Him for Using It Too Much

It sounds like they just didn’t want to deal with the issue in the first place. Ugh!

Enjoyed this story?

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Author

Heide Lazaro

Heide Lazaro is a veteran human-interest writer and digital culture expert with over a decade of experience in editorial strategy. Specializing in lifestyle, social dynamics, and the internet's most compelling stories, Heide has authored and published more than 10 books online. Beyond her daily reporting, she is a dedicated motivational speaker who helps audiences connect through the power of storytelling. When she isn't sifting through the web's wildest real-life drama, Heide is an avid runner, painter, and novel-enthusiast fueled by a truly excellent cup of coffee.

Categories: Life & Drama, Workplace
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