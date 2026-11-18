Boy Throws A Tantrum After Losing A Game, So His Aunt Tells Her Daughter Not To Copy Him—Now His Mom Is Upset

It’s hard to correct your child for copying another kid when that kid is sitting right there.

One mom was playing a board game with her five-year-old daughter when the girl’s older cousin lost his own game and threw a tantrum. Before long, her daughter was copying him.

Usually, she’d take her daughter aside and talk to her in private. But this time, they were enjoying their game, so she corrected the behavior without leaving the table.

She thought that was the end of it until her sister-in-law reached out later. Her son had taken the comment personally and thought his aunt was calling him a bad influence.

The mom felt bad that she’d hurt his feelings, but she wondered what she was supposed to do when her daughter started copying him right in front of her.

Read on to see exactly how the whole thing played out.

AITAH for correcting my 5-year-old when she mimicked her older cousin’s tantrum? My daughter (5) has a cousin (11) who frequently struggles with emotional regulation, especially when losing games. This has happened many times, and I’ve usually handled it by removing my daughter from the situation or addressing her behavior privately when she starts copying him. Recently, my daughter and I were playing a board game while her cousin was playing a separate game with another adult. He lost and began throwing a tantrum.

When her daughter started acting the same way, she shut it down immediately.

The adult repeatedly tried to calm him down, but he continued. My daughter started mimicking his behavior, so I told her, “We don’t behave like that. Just because he is behaving like that doesn’t mean you should. It is not good,” and asked her to correct herself. This time, I chose not to remove my daughter because we were enjoying our own game, and I didn’t think it was fair that we should have to stop because of his outburst.

Then, she got a call from her SIL.

Later, his mother (my SIL), who wasn’t present, contacted me, upset because her son felt my correction implied he was a bad child or a bad influence. I never said anything about him personally or reprimanded him. I was simply parenting my own child. I feel bad that his feelings were hurt, but I’m frustrated that the focus is on my response rather than the recurring behavior. I understand children have different emotional needs, but I also don’t think my five-year-old should constantly have to accommodate her older cousin’s outbursts. AITA?

Yikes! There’s nothing wrong with what she did, but it’s easy to see why the kid felt that way.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit would’ve dealt with this situation.

So true!

It’s actually the best lesson.

There’s a good chance it will.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who has been saving for her child’s private education, but now her stepson’s mother expects her to do the same for her stepkid.

According to this comment, it was all the mom.

Her sister-in-law was wrong to make an issue out of this.

It’s understandable that her son felt embarrassed, but his aunt was telling her daughter to stop copying him. She didn’t call him a bad kid.

And if his mom was worried about what he’d heard, she could’ve asked what was said before getting upset.

Besides, it may actually do her son some good hearing what people think about that behavior.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a son who wants his deceased father’s car repaired, but insurance refuses to do it without his father’s consent. Read Story →