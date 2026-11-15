November 15, 2026 at 12:35 am

Bride Wanted An Adults-Only Bachelorette Party, But Her Pregnant Maid Of Honor Insisted On Bringing Her Three-Month-Old Baby

by Heide Lazaro

Bride and bridesmaids having a good time during the bachelorette party

Pexels/Reddit

Bachelorette parties should reflect what the bride wants, not what’s convenient for everyone.

The following story involves a newly engaged woman who wanted a wild, child-free bachelorette party.

But since her maid of honor and some of her bridesmaids were pregnant and expecting to have babies, her MOH made other plans.

Her MOH insisted that the activities should be child-friendly for the sake of those who will bring their kids.

Whoa! But this isn’t what she wanted, is it? Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for not wanting my bachelorette to be child friendly?

My maid of honor, along with several of my other bridesmaids, are currently pregnant.

I have already decided that my bachelorette party will be optional.

As I think it’s crazy when brides force their wedding party to come to these things.

My MOH has decided that it will be her responsibility to plan the bachelorette, which I have no problem with.

However, she will be three months postpartum when I would want my bachelorette to be.

This woman doesn’t want kids at her bachelorette party.

Again, even my MOH is not required to go.

However, since she’s planning it, she said that she has to plan activities that are child-friendly.

As she will be bringing her three-month-old to the bachelorette.

I feel like a better resolution would be for her boyfriend/baby daddy to stay in a hotel with the baby.

She could then join him after all of the activities instead of staying with the other bridesmaids and me in an Airbnb.

I don’t want her to make it child-friendly.

Some members of the wedding party agree with her.

I don’t have kids, but a lot of my bridesmaids do or will.

I haven’t even brought it up to anyone yet, as I am newly engaged.

I haven’t even asked some of them if they would accept being bridesmaids.

My fiancé’s sister, who is about one month ahead of my sister, is also pregnant.

And thinks that it’s insane for my MOH to have those expectations of me for my bachelorette.

Her husband is also in the wedding party, and they are trying to decide what to do.

But her mother sides with her maid of honor.

But my mother seems to be siding in part with my MOH.

This is leading me to think maybe I’m in the wrong.

But I feel like it’s not insane for me to want to go wild.

And not have to think about the fact that there are babies there.

What do y’all think?

First and foremost, OP is the bride, and she should be able to decide what happens on her bachelorette party.

Making the attendance optional for everyone already shows that she is being considerate about those who won’t be able to attend because of their kids.

Her maid of honor can certainly bring her baby if that’s what she needs, but the entire bachelorette party shouldn’t revolve around childcare.

Don’t you think so too? Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

She needs to step down from planning, says this one.

Screenshot 2026 11 14 at 1.44.07 PM Bride Wanted An Adults Only Bachelorette Party, But Her Pregnant Maid Of Honor Insisted On Bringing Her Three Month Old Baby

Here’s an idea…

Screenshot 2026 11 14 at 1.44.32 PM Bride Wanted An Adults Only Bachelorette Party, But Her Pregnant Maid Of Honor Insisted On Bringing Her Three Month Old Baby

This person had a similar experience.

Screenshot 2026 11 14 at 1.44.57 PM Bride Wanted An Adults Only Bachelorette Party, But Her Pregnant Maid Of Honor Insisted On Bringing Her Three Month Old Baby

Indeed, right?

Screenshot 2026 11 14 at 1.45.20 PM Bride Wanted An Adults Only Bachelorette Party, But Her Pregnant Maid Of Honor Insisted On Bringing Her Three Month Old Baby

Finally, short and simple.

Screenshot 2026 11 14 at 1.45.34 PM Bride Wanted An Adults Only Bachelorette Party, But Her Pregnant Maid Of Honor Insisted On Bringing Her Three Month Old Baby

Your bachelorette party, your rules. They can take it or leave it.

Enjoyed this story?

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Author

Heide Lazaro

Heide Lazaro is a veteran human-interest writer and digital culture expert with over a decade of experience in editorial strategy. Specializing in lifestyle, social dynamics, and the internet's most compelling stories, Heide has authored and published more than 10 books online. Beyond her daily reporting, she is a dedicated motivational speaker who helps audiences connect through the power of storytelling. When she isn't sifting through the web's wildest real-life drama, Heide is an avid runner, painter, and novel-enthusiast fueled by a truly excellent cup of coffee.

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