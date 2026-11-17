Dad Wants Both Daughters In A Picture With Santa, But His Ex-Wife Accuses Him Of Favoring Their Teen Over Their Three-Year-Old

Holiday traditions can get a little complicated after a divorce, especially when you’re trying to make plans that work for both of your kids.

One dad and his ex-wife had taken their three-year-old trick-or-treating together because they’d already told her they both would. But when it came time for Santa pictures, his ex asked if he’d rather go together or separately.

He chose to go separately so he could bring his older daughter along and get a picture of both girls with Santa.

At first, his ex gave his message a thumbs-up. Then she accused him of putting his older daughter first.

Now he’s wondering if he should’ve agreed to go together so their three-year-old could see Santa with both parents.

Read on to see what you think he should do.

I got divorced earlier this year, AITA for answering to wanting a separate Santa photo session with my daughters? My ex-wife (37F) and I (44M) share a 3-year-old daughter, and I have a 14-year-old daughter from a prior marriage. Our divorce was finalized this past summer, but we have been separated for almost a year. My ex-wife and I took our 3-year-old trick-or-treating together last weekend since she had already been told that both mom and dad would take her. I had asked my ex-wife if she wanted to do separate sessions of trick-or-treating since she had recently requested space and established some boundaries between her and me.

Apparently, they considered reconciliation, but she didn’t want that.

I did tell her I was fine with the original plan as well.

She had a snippy response about how I had already violated her boundaries, etc., and that we could stick to the original plan of both of us taking her. We had broached the subject of reconciliation a few months ago, but she told me “she had nothing to give me,” and we backed off of trying.

When she asked his preference, he was honest.

So yesterday, she posed the question of whether I wanted to go to Santa photos together or separately. My response is below, but now I’m having guilt about both parents not being there for the Santa pics with our 3-year-old.

Ex-Wife: Do you want to take “our 3yr old” to see Santa together or separately this year? Trying to find an appointment now. Me: Let’s do Santa separately this year. I’m bringing “my 14yr old” along so I can get some pictures of both girls together. Appreciate you asking! (She liked the text with 👍🏻)

Here’s where her attitude really started showing.

Ex-Wife: So you’re going to make “our 3yr old” not see Santa with both parents for the sake of “my 14yr old.” See, the priorities haven’t changed. Me: You asked whether I’d prefer to go together or separately, and I chose separately because I’d like pictures with both of my daughters. “Our 3yr old” will still get to enjoy seeing Santa. I’m not choosing one child over the other, and I don’t think that’s a fair characterization of my decision. Both daughters are my priority. Ex-Wife: All about what “ex-husband” wants. “Our 3yr old” would probably like mom and dad with her. Why am I surprised? Won’t ever ask again. AITA?

Yikes! Co-parenting with her is going to be pretty rough.

Let’s take a look at what readers over at Reddit think about this whole thing.

This person thinks the ex is in the wrong.

For this person, he could fix it easily, but it’ll create a long-term issue.

Exactly!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bride who invites her groom’s “best woman” out to dinner in order to get to the bottom of her true feelings for her future husband.

This is what it sounds like.

Why even ask if you weren’t going to give him a choice?

It’s understandable that she wanted both parents there, especially after they’d taken their daughter trick-or-treating together.

But wanting a picture of both his girls with Santa doesn’t mean he’s putting one ahead of the other.

And besides that, they’re divorced. He doesn’t have to give her any of his time.

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