Employee Gets Laid Off After A Big Client Leaves, But HR Offers Him A Part-Time Version Of The Same Job With A 12% Pay Cut And No Benefits

Few things are more insulting than being asked to do more for less.

One remote employee at a mid-sized tech company got a message from HR one day, asking if he was free to meet right away. He was told the company had lost a major client and was laying off a number of workers, including him.

His email was shut off within minutes, and about a third of the staff was gone by the end of the day.

Then, ten days later, he got another message from HR, asking if he’d return for a part-time role.

The catch? It was the same work as before, with no benefits, 10 fewer hours, and a 12% lower hourly wage.

Keep reading for the full story.

My old company fired 1/3 of their full time employees with no notice, then offered them their exact jobs back part-time no benefits. I worked for a mid-sized tech company in a remote position. One day I was working, and I got a message from my HR director asking if I was free to meet right now.

Then, the worst case scenario happened.

I hopped on a meeting and was told that because they lost a big client, they were laying off multiple people today, and I was one of them. 10 minutes later, my email was deactivated, and I was locked out of my work computer. Overall, about 1/3 of all the workers were laid off that day.

But that wasn’t the last this employee heard from HR.

About 10 days later, the HR director emailed me and asked if I’d be interested in returning in a part-time position. I asked what the job would be and was surprised that it was essentially the same tasks as my previous position.

However, there was one big catch.

Just no benefits, 10 fewer hours per week, and a 12% hourly pay cut from my previous wage. I found out from my other laid-off coworkers that some of them had similar offers.

This employee can’t believe how diabolical their company couldbe.

So, basically, the company found a really dirty way to reduce costs without losing qualified staff. Some of them said yes because the market is terrible. I don’t blame them. It just sucks that the company got away with it. The company needed the workers they laid off. They just didn’t want to pay for them.

It’s hard to see the bad guy win.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user lays out a six-step plan.

Companies really shouldn’t be allowed to get away with something like this.

This commenter went through a very similar situation.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who decided to stop being so helpful when aiding coworkers cost him a promotion.

This user advises the employee to plot their next move very carefully.

The company lost a client, and it decided its employees should pay for it twice. First with their jobs, then with their dignity.

If the tasks were truly unnecessary, no one would have been asked to return. The offer proves the work mattered — and the employees already knew this.

Companies shouldn’t be allowed to rebuild their margins on the backs of the people they just fired.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a group of employees who go over their manager’s head when he insists a new process is better than the old one. Read Story →