Employee Noticed A Colleague Copying His Work And Presenting It As Her Own, So He Felt Paranoid At His Desk And Wondered How To Stop It Without Looking Petty

Few things are more frustrating than doing the work and watching someone else get the credit.

One employee had a colleague who sat nearby and watched his screen closely whenever he worked on a task or a proposal. It didn’t take long for him to figure out why.

It turned out, his colleague would copy whatever he was working on, rush out a similar version, and present it to the boss before the employee could finish his own.

By the time his work reached the boss, it already looked like old news, so he began to feel paranoid every time he opened a file.

He wanted to protect his work and also put a stop to the snooping, but he wasn’t sure how.

Keep reading for the full story.

Colleague constantly screenshotting my work and trying to take credit to the boss. How do I stop this? I’m dealing with a really frustrating situation at work and could use some advice on how to handle it professionally but firmly. I have a colleague who sits near me and constantly keeps an eye on my monitor.

This colleague takes nosiness to a whole new level.

Anytime I am working on a task, creating a spreadsheet, or drafting a proposal, they look over to see exactly what I am doing.

But this wasn’t just innocent curiosity.

The real issue is that they take whatever I’m working on, quickly do a rushed or similar version of it, and rush to the boss to present it as their own idea or work before I even get a chance to finish or submit mine. They are actively trying to steal the credit for my daily output.

Now the behavior is really starting to mess with this employee.

It’s getting to the point where I feel paranoid looking at my screen, and I’m tired of having my hard work hijacked.

They’re at a loss for what to do next.

Has anyone dealt with a screenshotter like this before? I am looking for advice on how to protect my work without looking defensive or petty, some subtle ways to block their view or throw them off, and the best way to address this with my boss so they know the work originates from me.

What kind of person would behave like this in a professional environment?

Redditors chime in.

Maybe it’s time to just start messing with this coworker.

Privacy screens were invented for this very purpose.

Maybe it’s time to explore getting as far away from this colleague as possible.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who decided to stop being so helpful when aiding coworkers cost him a promotion.

Or maybe the time has come to just have a conversation with the boss.

This coworker managed to find a shortcut to looking productive, and it ran through someone else’s monitor. Spying on a desk neighbor and rushing out cheap copies is no way to build a career. Sooner or later, she’s going to pay for her laziness.

It takes more effort to watch someone else’s screen than to do the work yourself, and anyone who’s paying attention will eventually notice the pattern.

Original thinking can’t be copied for long.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a group of employees who go over their manager’s head when he insists a new process is better than the old one. Read Story →