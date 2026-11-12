Former Roommate Moved Out After His Private Emails Were Read, But Ongoing Rent Payments Have Him Questioning The Decision

Roommate conflicts become harder when privacy, money, and a signed lease all collide.

For this renter, discovering a serious privacy violation made staying in the house feel impossible.

Moving out ended the daily conflict, but it created an expensive question that would not disappear.

Check out why leaving the house did not end the responsibility.

AITA if I stop paying rent on a house I no longer live in? For roughly two and a half years, I shared a house with a roommate, whom we will call KW. For the first two years, things went fairly smoothly. 50/50 split on rent and utilities, I got 1/2 the garage, he got 1/2 of the garage. In the garage, I set up a computer that was not password-protected, where it was logged into my Google account, so I could watch YouTube videos, look up parts, and do things like that.

It turns out that KW was reading his emails.

KW claims he “accidentally” opened my email and “accidentally” read the subject lines of my emails, then started grilling me about how/where I get my money. I am not proud of this, but my parents have given me significant financial help to make ends meet. Initially, I started working on making changes to try to make it on my own, but after an impulsive career change to a job that KW considers “not a real job,” that simply was not going to happen. It turns out that instead of “accidentally” reading just the subject lines of my emails, KW eventually admitted that he read a six email exchange with my dad involving the purchase of a set of tires for my car.

Now, he lives somewhere else.

Following that was a fight that ended in my moving out in early August of this year. I now have a new place on my own, but the lease on my old house does not expire until April of 2026. Initially, he wanted me to send him approximately $10,000 up front for the privilege of my moving out, with the claim that it was to cover rent and theoretical future utilities.

He’s been paying, but doesn’t know if he should continue.

I said I am not paying for utilities that aren’t in my name, and I am not using, and I am not fronting more than a 1/2 a year’s worth of rent up front. The only reason I have paid any rent past my move-out date is that my name is on the lease, and I am under the impression that I cannot do anything until April, when it expires. So far, he has gotten 4 months’ worth of rent paid for. I am already pretty sure I won’t get my deposit back when the lease expires. AITA?

Wow! This sounds like a pretty stressful situation.

Let’s see what advice the readers over at Reddit have to offer him.

This reader lays it out for him.

Here’s a great question.

According to this comment, he should see if someone else is living there.

These are good thoughts.

The roommate invaded this renter’s privacy and demanded unreasonable payments, but moving out did not cancel the signed lease.

Commenters advised paying the landlord directly through the official portal instead of sending money to the former roommate.

Nothing says a clean break like months of leftover rent.