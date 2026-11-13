He Backed Out of Being a Groomsman at the Last Minute Over a Work Conflict. Now the Groom Has Gone Silent, and He’s Worried He Ruined the Friendship

Saying yes to a wedding is easy, but actually keeping the promise is the part that counts.

One man was honored when his friend asked him to stand up as a groomsman, and he accepted without hesitation. The date was set months ahead, which gave him plenty of time to see a conflict coming.

The trouble began when a mandatory work event was scheduled for the same day.

So instead of trying to figure something out with work, he backed out of the wedding last minute, leaving his friend in a real tough spot.

The groom went silent, and the man can’t stop wondering what that means for their friendship.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not going to one of my best friends wedding as a groomsman because of work My friend (32M) is getting married on Black Friday this year, and he asked me (35M) to be his groomsman back in Feb. Of course I said yes and would love to be a part of his wedding.]

But soon he was forced to go back on his word when a scheduling conflict arose.

But unfortunately, I work in the music industry, and a tour kickoff was scheduled for the same day, and now I HAVE to be present at this kickoff. (It’s mandatory for talent buyers to be at the kickoff, because you meet the artist team and agents you have been working closely with for the past 3 months.)

Part of him thinks his friend may understand, but the other half grows increasingly worried this could be the end of their friendship.

With that being said, he is also in the industry, so I hope he understands, but I told him that I could not be a part of it anymore, and he’s gone MIA with no response. I just hope I didn’t ruin my relationship with him, as I consider him a really good friend (don’t have many of those), for the sake of advancing my career. AITA for doing this?

It sounds like this guy was put in a really tough spot.

What did Reddit think?

This user acknowledges this isn’t ideal for his friend either.

This commenter goes as far as to accuse this man of being a bad friend.

He really let his friend down.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an adult child who feels like their family is asking them to donate to a fundraiser beyond their means.

This guy really should have planned better.

He said yes in February, and he had nine months to see this conflict coming. It’s hard to see how a last-minute back out was really justified here.

The man says he’s afraid he’s lost one of the few real friends he has. And maybe he has a right to be worried.

He put his friend in a terrible position, so the only thing left to do is to give a heartfelt apology and hope his friend forgives him.

Work events come and go, but weddings are a much rarer occasion.

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