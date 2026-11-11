He Gave His Boss Three Weeks’ Advance Notice for Time Off—Only to Be Completely Ignored and Left Wondering If He Still Has a Job

As you get older, you’re undoubtedly going to learn something very important…

A lot of people out there really don’t know how to listen!

It’s quite amazing!

And if the person you’re trying to get through to happens to be your manager at work, well, then there’s bound to be a problem.

Check out what this worker had to say about a manager who chose to ignore his request for time off over and over again.

Co-op Manager ignored my time-off request for 3 weeks and now says it’s my problem. What should I do? “I’m an international student from India studying in the UK and working part-time at a co-op. About 3 weeks ago, I informed my manager that I would be unavailable from 31 May to 8 June because I have a university study tour. I reminded him multiple times, including through WhatsApp, but never received a clear response.

He’s a team player!

I’ve always tried to support the team, including staying past my scheduled finish time a few times without extra pay. I also didn’t complain when I wasn’t given my full 20 hours. Whenever he asked me to come in early or help out, I did my best to support the store. When I asked about booking the time off, he told me to apply for holiday hours. However, the system wouldn’t allow me to book those dates, and when I told him, he didn’t give a clear explanation. Later, I noticed I had been scheduled on the rotation during the dates I had already said I was unavailable.

Hmmm…

When I raised this, he told me, “It’s your problem, get a swap.” I managed to swap one of the three shifts, but couldn’t find cover for the others. Today (31 May), I’m traveling for the study tour. I called him this morning to discuss the situation again.

Dude…

Instead of addressing the issue, he asked me to come in and start work at 11:30. I explained that I was already traveling and couldn’t attend because I had informed him weeks ago. He then hung up the call. I’m not refusing work at the last minute. I gave around 3 weeks’ notice, reminded him several times, and have messages showing that I informed him well in advance. What should I do now? Has anyone dealt with a similar situation in the UK?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of employees who go over their manager’s head when he insists a new process is better than the old one.

And another person spoke up.

Why even bother with this place anymore?

I’d be out of the door if I was him!

No doubt about it!

This guy needs to forget about this place and find a new job.