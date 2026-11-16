Her Friend Kept Bailing on Their Plans—So She Gave Their Extra Concert Ticket to Someone Else

You can only put up with a friend’s flaky behavior for so long before you decide to throw in the towel and keep it movin’!

Because if you wait around for someone like that over and over again, you’re just gonna keep getting burned!

FULL STOP.

In today’s story, a woman explained why she decided to bail on her friend because she kept getting ditched.

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for uninviting my best friend to a concert and going with someone else instead? “I (F22) got into a fight with my best friend (F21) over a concert, and I’m wondering if I was being insensitive. One of our favorite artists was performing in a city near me and since I’ve wanted to see them live for years, I impulse-bought two tickets when I found out they were still available. I immediately asked my best friend if she wanted to go with me and she said yes. We were both really excited about it. (The concert was also on my birthday, and my mom had paid for my ticket as a birthday gift). The concert was six months away.

Hmmm…

During that time we had some issues with making plans. On multiple occasions we planned to go shopping or see a movie, only for her to cancel because she was having an OCD episode. And every time I would be on the train already or have arrived in the city before she’d tell me she couldn’t make it. I’d end up waiting alone for hours and wasting money on transportation. I want to be clear that I understand how difficult OCD can be. I’ve dealt with it myself, so I’m not trying to say that she can simply switch it off or that she’s choosing to struggle.

This is terrible…

Her condition also became serious enough that she was admitted to a psychiatric hospital 2 months before the concert. I’m not blaming her for being unwell, but the repeated cancellations still affected me, and I felt she could sometimes have communicated sooner. As the concert approached, I started worrying that the same thing would happen. I knew that stress and being in a rush could trigger her OCD, and I didn’t want to spend a day I’d been looking forward to worrying about her mental issues.

She had to make a call about this…

SO.. I decided I’d rather go with someone else. My mom offered to come, but the music isn’t really her thing, so another friend agreed to go with me instead. He isn’t particularly into the artist either but he was happy to come along. My best friend was very upset. She said I should have given her the chance to come because neither of us could have known how things would turn out, and she would have tried her best. She also assumed that when I said I didn’t think we should go together, I meant I wasn’t going to the concert at all. When she found out I was still going with someone else, she got really angry. I can understand why she was hurt. We had both been excited about the concert and from her perspective I invited her and then changed my mind. At the same time I didn’t feel comfortable going with her anymore and risking ruining my birthday gift. Also maybe an important detail: she did not pay for the ticket yet when I canceled the plans, and there were still tickets available if she wanted to go herself. So… AITA for deciding to go with someone else, knowing how much the concert meant to both of us?”

Check out how readers reacted to this story.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual said she’s NTA.

This Reddit user shared a story.

Another individual weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bride who invites her groom’s “best woman” out to dinner in order to get to the bottom of her true feelings for her future husband.

And this person spoke up.

Maybe it’s time to leave this friend in the dust!

She clearly doesn’t value their relationship too much…

Ugh…

It sounds like she really didn’t do anything wrong in this situation…