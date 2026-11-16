Her Friend Set Up A Meeting With A Man On Her Behalf Without Her Permission, And She Wasn’t Happy About It

Folks, if you’re gonna try to set up a friend with someone, at least give them a heads-up.

We’re all adults here, right?

Well, at least we’re supposed to be…

And that’s why the woman who wrote today’s story is so frustrated!

Take a look at what she had to say about why she wasn’t happy after her friend blindsided her in an attempt to set her up with a man.

AITA for getting upset that my friend secretly set me up on a date? “I (56F) recently met this woman who is the same age as me and very similar, so we immediately hit it off and started hanging out. After a few months, she mentioned a friend (Greg) that she and her husband have and talked a little about him. He and I seemed to have a lot in common. I got the feeling that she was thinking we would be a good match, but she never said anything about us meeting or dating. Last night, she and I went out and were bar hopping. After a while, she and her husband were texting and she told me that ‘they’ were going to meet us at the next bar.

Uh oh…

When I asked who ‘they’ were, she said it was her husband and Greg. We met up with them and hung out for a little bit, but, without going into detail, I got the feeling that this wasn’t a chance meeting and that they had arranged it so Greg could check me out. We left after about 2 hours. I had driven her there and Greg had driven her husband, so we all left in the same vehicles we came in (she lives about 2.5 miles from me). While driving her back to her place, she was looking at her text messages and then started asking me really specific questions about my dating history, religious beliefs, etc.

This felt like an interview…

I was answering them, but it was really strange, so I finally asked what was going on. Long story short, she admitted that the three of them had arranged this evening so that Greg could meet me and check me out, and the questions she was asking me were questions her husband had texted her that came from Greg. I got mad and let her know I was upset. I feel like I was set up because all three of them were in on this thing. I am really disappointed in her, but I also lost a lot of respect for Greg. According to her, he is interested, but just had some questions about me he wanted answered after meeting me – hence the grilling I got from her on the way home.

She has a point…

To me it feels like we are in 3rd Grade and someone just passed me a note saying “Greg likes you – do you like him? Circle yes or no”. It just doesn’t feel like something a mature adult would do. I told her that if they had just told me that they had a friend they wanted me to meet, I would have been interested in meeting him. She claims that doing it the way they did made things ‘less awkward’. It may have been less awkward, but at my expense. I feel betrayed. She thinks I am overreacting. I don’t think this will end our friendship, but I have no interest in this guy because of how this whole thing went down and because he was involved in it from the start. Had he also not been aware of what they were doing, I wouldn’t be upset. I also would probably be interested in going out with him. There is just something creepy about knowing that the three of them were scheming the whole time behind my back. AITA for feeling the way I do?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader said she’s NTA.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an adult child who feels like their family is asking them to donate to a fundraiser beyond their means.

And another individual weighed in.

This was not cool!

And all the people involved here sound a bit obnoxious.

I don’t think this was a love connection!

You can’t blame her for being upset about this!