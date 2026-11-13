November 13, 2026 at 8:15 am

Her Parents Bought Her Younger Sibling A Brand-New Truck While She Went Without A Car, So She Finally Confronted Their Favoritism

by Benjamin Cottrell

distressed woman on the porch

Pexels/Reddit

Parents like to say they love their kids equally, but what happens when their behavior practically screams the opposite?

One young woman had been told as a teenager that money was too tight for a car of her own. Her older sister and brother each received brand-new cars at that age, all bought and paid for by their parents, but she didn’t want to be a pain, so she never asked again.

She spent the next few years trying to save, and every time she got close, a family emergency or a party drained her savings. All she wanted a car for herself, and she hoped one day her parents might offer a co-signer.

Then she came home from work and saw a brand-new truck in the garage. But much to her horror, it was for her younger sister, who, to make matters worse, didn’t even have a license.

You’ll want to keep reading for the fallout on this one.

AITA for asking to be given the same thing that has been given to my siblings?

So yesterday I had some errands to run after work. I do not have a vehicle, so I asked to borrow my sister’s vehicle, to which she replied “no.”

All good, went to ask my dad for his vehicle, to which he also replied “no.”

So I ended up just sitting there, kinda feeling bummed out, when my mom came and asked, “What’s wrong?”

But instead of being sympathetic to her situation, her mom blamed her.

I told her what happened, and she responded with, “Well, you should already have a car by now. Can’t blame anyone but yourself.”

I couldn’t keep quiet after hearing that sentence, so I blew up on her.

No one else seemed to understand that it wasn’t that easy for her to just get a car.

For some context, I am 21 yo. I never had a car because money is tight, was the reasoning when I asked for one at 17 yo.

My oldest sister got a brand-new car at that age, same with my brother, all bought and paid for by my parents. I didn’t want to be a pain, so I never asked again.

Her family seemed to feel entitled to her money.

I’ve tried saving, but each time I save, it’s “Hey, there’s an emergency with the family, we need some help,” or “Hey, we’re planning a party for your sister’s 15th birthday, we need help with it.”

For the past 3 years, I’ve been helping my family because, well, to this day, it’s always been my goal. IDK if that’s a good goal anymore.

Then she noticed a new car in the garage.

Last year, I got off of work, and I’d seen a brand-new truck in the garage. My parents are outside, I go up to them, and I ask, “What’s with the new truck?” For a second, I thought just maybe it was mine.

I didn’t even want it to be paid off. Heck, just give me the payments.

But of course, this wasn’t good news for her.

They turn to me and say, “Oh, it’s your little sister’s brand-new truck.” In my mind, I thought, the 16 yo without a license? Surely that’s not what they meant. Turns out it’s what they meant.

For three years, I’ve never asked for a car. The only thing I’ve asked for is a co-signer, just to get the vehicle out, and after six months, I’ll refinance to just have it under my name so it won’t affect them at all.

Yesterday was the final straw for me.

Now her family is trying to paint her as the bad guy.

After blowing up on her, she called my siblings crying, and now I’ve received so many texts and calls, along with my sister and dad calling me ungrateful and disrespectful.

I ask Reddit now, AITA?

Could this family be any more manipulative?

What did Reddit have to say?

Screenshot 2026 11 12 at 4.26.53 PM Her Parents Bought Her Younger Sibling A Brand New Truck While She Went Without A Car, So She Finally Confronted Their Favoritism

The gravy train stops here.

Screenshot 2026 11 12 at 4.27.00 PM Her Parents Bought Her Younger Sibling A Brand New Truck While She Went Without A Car, So She Finally Confronted Their Favoritism

It’s time for her to start making all her moves in silence.

Screenshot 2026 11 12 at 4.27.22 PM Her Parents Bought Her Younger Sibling A Brand New Truck While She Went Without A Car, So She Finally Confronted Their Favoritism

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a kis who cooks and pays rent, so doesn’t think they should have to do the dishes, too.

This is straight up favoritism. Plain and simple.

Screenshot 2026 11 12 at 4.27.30 PM Her Parents Bought Her Younger Sibling A Brand New Truck While She Went Without A Car, So She Finally Confronted Their Favoritism

This woman waited years for the same thing her siblings were practically handed. No one can blame her for finally losing her temper over that.

The parents have a lot to answer for here. When she asked, money was tight. But apparently their finances were just fine to spoil the rest of her siblings.

Parents shouldn’t play favorites with their own kids. Full stop.

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Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

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