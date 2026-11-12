Her Partner Upgraded To Business Class After They Agreed To Fly Economy Together, Then Called Her Irrational For Being Upset

It’s frustrating when you make travel plans with someone and they change them without telling you.

That’s what happened to one woman after she and her partner booked a trip to Europe.

They agreed to fly economy because business class was too expensive. And since she wanted to take the same flight as him, she flew home from a work trip even though it would’ve been cheaper and faster to fly straight to Europe.

But on the morning they were set to leave, he told her he’d taken the last seat in business class. He didn’t think it mattered since they hadn’t planned to sit next to each other anyway.

She was upset, but she decided to let it go so they could enjoy their trip. Then she boarded the plane, and he burst out laughing as she walked past his seat.

Read on to see what happened next.

AITA for being upset my partner upgraded themselves to business class without telling me on an international flight? My partner and I have been together for about 8 years. Recently, we decided to go on a trip to Europe (we live in the US). When booking our tickets, we briefly discussed booking business-class flights so we could sleep on the flight, as it’s about 8 hours, but decided against it because it was so expensive. I had a business trip the day before we left for vacation that put me much closer to our final destination, and I briefly thought about just flying to Europe from there, as it would be cheaper and shorter, but decided I wanted to be on the same flight as my partner.

When she got home, he dropped a bombshell.

After flying home the previous day, the morning of our trip, he comes to me and goes, “You’re going to be so mad… I upgraded to business.” He did this without talking to me and also took the last available business-class seat, even if I wanted to join him. While we were not sitting next to each other on the flight, as we both wanted window seats so we could sleep, I had assumed we were going to suffer in economy together, or I would have just flown there from my business trip and saved myself time and money. I didn’t initially react other than just being bewildered as to why he’d do that.

He just couldn’t let it go, so they ended up fighting.

He kept badgering me about how he could tell I was upset and he didn’t want it to ruin our trip. I told him I felt that I had every right to be upset. He disagreed and said it didn’t matter at all because it’s his own money, and we weren’t sitting together anyway, and he couldn’t understand why I would be upset about this. This escalated to a fight.

Then, he was a real jerk on the plane.

However, I decided I didn’t want this to ruin the whole trip and essentially decided to drop it after talking about it at the airport. Thinking we had gotten to some resolution, he boarded before me, and as I passed him to get to my seat, he burst out laughing and tried to hide his face. I immediately texted him that he’s not being funny or cute, and I can’t believe he’s acting this way. He claims he just so happened to be texting his cousin, and she made him laugh as I was walking by. He still maintains he’s done absolutely nothing wrong and that I’m being irrational in being upset about it. AITA?

Yikes! His behavior really isn’t that great.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit have to say.

This reader wouldn’t have even boarded the plane.

It does sound like that.

This reader is angry for her.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a kis who cooks and pays rent, so doesn’t think they should have to do the dishes, too.

There’s no way he didn’t know what he was doing.

He knew she’d be upset, or he wouldn’t have started with “you’re going to be so mad.”

And of course she was upset. She’d passed up a shorter, cheaper flight so they could travel together.

How hard would it have been to talk to her before making the choice?

It sounds like he ruined their trip and she’s gonna have to decide if that’s the type of person she wants to spend her life with.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a mom who has been saving for her child’s private education, but now her stepson’s mother expects her to do the same for her stepkid. Read Story →