Her Roommate Went Home for the Weekend and Left a Complete Stranger in Their Shared Bedroom—So She Confronted Her and Demanded He Leave

When you live with someone, it can be hard to speak up about the things they do that bother you.

In the following story, we’ll meet a college student who tried to let a few things slide with her new roommate.

At first, she didn’t say anything when the girl started using her toiletries without asking, and she even helped cover part of the rent when her roommate ran short.

But then she started having friends sleep over without telling her, which was a lot harder to ignore since they shared a bedroom.

So when her roommate went home and left a stranger in their room without saying when the guest would leave, the student decided it was time to say something.

Read on to learn the full story.

AITA for confrontating my roommate for leaving me with a stranger in our shared space. I am a F (20), still in varsity in one of the African countries. I moved into a new place at the beginning of September, at the start of a new semester, and I’m sharing that place with a roommate. I will call her Selly. At first, I thought we would get along well since she came across as bubbly and a lively person. She is a year younger than me, and we’re under the same programme.

Then, she started using things without asking.

It first started with the issue of toilet paper. Her toilet paper finished, and she didn’t buy it but started using mine without permission. Then I started noticing that she was also using my soap and toothpaste. I didn’t say anything because I assumed she didn’t have any cash since we hadn’t received our allowances yet. Month-end came, we got our allowances, and she didn’t buy toilet paper. Instead, she bought a laptop, did her hair, and bought all other nice stuff for herself, and didn’t buy toilet paper.

A short time later, she asked to borrow money.

On top of that, she asked me to pay half of her rent because she didn’t have any money left. She would pay me back next month, which is November. I only agreed to pay half of her rent. The total rent is 1300; we each pay 650, and I agreed to pay 300 of her 650. Other things she does are that she uses my things, specifically my cutlery, which ****** me off because I never find clean spoons. She doesn’t wash the stove. She leaves her **** on the bathroom floor. But the worst thing she does is invite people over without letting me know.

Fed up, she’s not sure what to do next.

Now, I don’t mind her bringing her friends to hang out, but they sleep over. The longest was three days, and nothing was communicated to me. We share the same room; there is only one bedroom. So November came, my E300 hasn’t been paid, and she brought someone over again. She decided to leave and go home. She didn’t say for how long, and she left me with this stranger (her friend), and I don’t know when she is leaving. My blood is boiling. I feel so disrespected, and I felt like keeping quiet wasn’t going to do me any good because she won’t change but will only get worse.

Oh wow! Her roommate definitely sounds like something else.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit would do if they were in this situation.

This person thinks they need clear boundaries.

According to this comment, she needs to speak up.

For this person, it deserves a proper conversation.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a HOA who says that “no weekend renovations” means no repairing a storm-damaged shed, either.

It’s all questions for this reader.

She was right to speak up, because who wants to come home and find a stranger staying in their bedroom?

Since they share a room, she should tell her roommate that sleepovers need to be cleared with both of them first and that guests need to leave when the person who invited them does.

And while they’re talking, she should also ask when she’ll get her rent money back and make it clear she won’t be covering her roommate’s share again.

If her roommate still acts like she’s asking too much, it’s probably time to start looking for somewhere else to live.

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