His Best Friend Was Supposed To Stand Beside Him At His Wedding, But Backs Out Days Before The Ceremony Over Being Told Not To Bring Kids

Weddings become stressful when guests ignore clearly stated rules.

One groom wanted a child-free ceremony, but his best man kept pushing back.

Days before the wedding, that disagreement threatened their 20-year friendship.

Read on to see how one firm boundary changed everything.

AITAH for telling my best friend of 20 years (and best man) not to bring his children to my wedding I’m getting married on Saturday. My best friend and best man pulled out of participating in the ceremony. Because I told him he cannot bring his children, 3-year-old twins, to my wedding. It’s not just him. No one was allowed to bring kids, as the RSVP and invitations clearly outlined.

This man and his fiancée decided to have an adult-only wedding ceremony.

He has asked me several times over the last year or so, casually mentioning it and bringing it up. Every time, I’ve told him that I am not interested in having any children at the wedding. It’s a decision that my fiancée and I made. Because we don’t want anyone worrying about kids or kids getting into things while the adults are having fun.

He told his best man he could bring his child if he would be willing to pay for the extra cost.

Also, our venue charges extra and puts in special safety measures that cost more if kids are going to be on site. I told him he’s more than welcome to bring them if he’s willing to pay the extra money. But since he is not, they are not allowed to come.

His best man backed out 3 days before the wedding.

In an outrage three days before the wedding, he has pulled out of the ceremony completely. And kind of “left me at the altar.” Am I the one being unreasonable here?

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

It’s a jerk move to pull out at the last minute, says this one.

Here’s a similar thought from this user.

Short and simple.

Yes, indeed.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a son who wants his deceased father’s car repaired, but insurance refuses to do it without his father’s consent.

And finally, here’s an honest opinion.

This groom applied the child-free rule equally and reminded his best man several times.

Backing out three days before the wedding was unfair, especially after a year of clear answers.

Apparently, “best man” came with some fine print.