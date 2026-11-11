His Cousin Claimed He Kicked Her Out After He Said She Didn’t Have To Wait For Him To Finish Breakfast, So His Dad Demanded An Apology

It doesn’t take much for a disagreement between cousins to turn into something the whole family has an opinion on.

That’s what happened to one student after he told his cousin she could go to school without him.

She usually stopped by his house so they could go together, but one morning, he was still eating breakfast when she got there. As soon as he opened the door, she started yelling because he didn’t have his shoes on.

Since they had 20 minutes before class and the school was right next door, he told her to go ahead if she was in a hurry. He’d catch up when he was ready.

But she told his mom he’d kicked her out, and after school, her mom called to complain. Now his dad wants him to apologize, even though he can’t figure out what he did wrong.

Read on to see how it all unfolded.

AITA for kicking my little cousin out of my house again even though I was the one late? My cousin and I are about the same age, 18–19. I’m just a few months older. We go to school together, and we are in the same classes. She sometimes drops by our house before class so I can help her cross the road or drive us. This year, she has been coming by every day. A few days ago, I was still eating my breakfast when she came. I opened the door, and she immediately started yelling at me, “Why do you still not have your shoes on?? Do I have to wait for you to put them on every day!?” I didn’t answer because I had food in my mouth and because I thought I was really late. It was 7:14, and our class starts at 7:35, and our school is literally, like, literally next door to my house.

No matter what he said, she kept yelling.

I showed her my phone and told her, “It’s still early. Just give me a second to wash my mouth.” But she continued yelling at me, so I told her, “It’s fine if you want to go now. I’ll follow you,” before I ran to wash my mouth. I heard her yelling at my mother, saying, “Listen, you here, you either discipline your son, or I’m not stepping a foot in this ******* house again. Do you ******* hear me? I’ll not accept this ****** attitude from him.” My mom was very shocked and asked her what happened, and she said that I kicked her out.

Then, his mother got involved.

My mother, as always, yelled at me even though she heard our little fight from the start, and she told her she could go and I’ll follow after. After school, her mother called my mother, yelling at her, telling her, “How dare you kick my daughter out?” My mom explained what happened, but the girl kept saying, “You are all liars. You kicked me out and yelled at me.” She even cursed at us, and her mother believed her.

Later, she got his father involved.

She messaged my dad (her uncle) and mom disrespectfully, and now my dad is telling me that I’m causing problems in the family. He said, “You could have stayed silent, and she wouldn’t have gotten irritated,” and “You never reply to anyone when they bother you, so why did you reply to her?” He told me that she’s just going through a lot right now and that she’s still young, and I should have been more mature and I should apologize. My mother shut that idea down after she said she was disrespected. But I’m thinking about what my dad said, and I can’t see where in this situation I was being an *******. I never disrespected her, and I never yelled or anything. He keeps telling me I need to be more mature, so maybe he’s seeing something I’m not seeing. AITA?

Oh wow! She sounds like quite the little troublemaker.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit have to say about this whole situation.

Exactly!

There does seem to be a lot of info missing.

This person has some valid questions.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who has been saving for her child’s private education, but now her stepson’s mother expects her to do the same for her stepkid.

Another excellent point.

Something feels off about this whole thing.

For starters, why are they driving or crossing a road if the school is right next door?

Also, why would the parents automatically take her side without even hearing his?

Either way, if him not being ready bothers her that much, it’s probably time they start going separately.

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