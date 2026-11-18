Home Renovation Drew Complaints From The Neighbors, So The Owner Told The Contractors To Start As Early As The Permits Allowed

Trying to please every neighbor can become impossible.

One homeowner delayed construction to keep early mornings peaceful.

Then, afternoon complaints changed the arrangement.

The original schedule suddenly looked useful.

See how one threat solved two problems.

No Problem! “Recently had some construction work done. Contractor insisted on starting “At the crack of dawn.” Around here, that’s about 6 am.

One small request…

Out of respect for my neighbors — some of whom may have still been asleep — and the goodness of my heart, I asked the contractor if the work could start no sooner than 8 am. “No problem”, he said. A few days later, some neighbors complained that the work was interrupting their kids’ afternoon naps. They also said that if this continued, they would sic the cops on me. “No problem”, I said.

Go ahead and start early!

I told the contractor that he could go back to starting and ending the work at the original times, which were 2 hours earlier, out of consideration for the kids’ nap time. “No problem”, he said.

Here’s the deal…

The next day, the same neighbors were at my door complaining that the work had woken them up. Before they could get really revved up about it, I told them that a legally-binding contract was in effect, that all the permits and plans had been approved and notarized, and that my lawyers were standing by to handle any further harassment. “Uh… er… no problem”, they said. Construction completed ahead of schedule. Threw a party to celebrate. Those neighbors weren’t invited. No problem.”

Let’s see what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person spoke up.

Another individual made a good point.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who sees the chance for revenge after a neighbor who refuses to share wifi needs help with a parking issue.

Another individual chimed in.

The homeowner delayed construction for the neighbors, but they still threatened police over afternoon noise.

They restored the 6 a.m. schedule, finished early, and excluded the complainers from the celebration.