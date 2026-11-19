Homeowner Asks Neighbor To Keep Soccer Balls From Hitting Her House, But Neighbor Insists It’s No Big Deal

Good fences are supposed to make good neighbors, but they don’t always stop what’s coming over them.

One homeowner lived in a small bungalow with a tiny backyard, right up against a large house and yard belonging to neighbors with kids.

Every so often, a soccer ball would land on her side, and she never minded. She’d throw it back and move on.

Things changed once the weather warmed up, so when five balls came over the fence and hit her house, she couldn’t ignore it any longer.

She reached out to the kids’ mom to ask for help, and the reply left her wondering whether she was the one in the wrong.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH by asking my neighbours to put up a net? I live in a bungalow-style property. I have about a 2 m wide backyard. My neighbours behind me have a very large house and a large yard. Their kids kick their soccer balls/footballs over the fence. I don’t mind it happening every now and again. I throw them back.

But lately, the whole thing has started getting a little out of control.

However, now it’s starting to warm up, the kids have kicked 5 over the fence in a week. Most people would say don’t worry, except they hit my tiled roof, my windows have to have shutters half shut to protect them from being broken, and the back door.

The homeowner tried to reason with the parent, but of course, the parent couldn’t be bothered.

I messaged their mum to let them know and request they put up a ball catch net on their side of the fence. I got a message back basically saying that balls occasionally coming over is part of having neighbours with kids. Now, I don’t disagree, but having 5 come over in a week and hitting my house, I wouldn’t consider occasional nor appropriate. AITA in this case?

What is with parents nowadays?

Redditors chime in.

Money talks.

Why not throw her words right back in her face?

Or why not make her help pay for repairs?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who sees the chance for revenge after a neighbor who refuses to share wifi needs help with a parking issue.

This commenter thinks it’s time to stop playing nice.

Five soccer balls in a week is not “just part of living near kids,” no matter what the mother claims.

All this homeowner really wanted was for the parent to start paying a little more attention. It wasn’t that much to ask.

Considerate neighbors are hard to come by these days.

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