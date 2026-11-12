Man Asked His Wife To Help Carry A Pile Of Old Toys To The Stairs After A Twelve Hour Shift, So A Simple Favor Turned Into A Battle Over Who Does More Around The House

Every household has an invisible scoreboard, and somebody is always keeping it.

One man came home from a long shift and found a pile of unused toys on the bed.

Already exhausted from the rest of his day, he asked his wife to help him take them downstairs, offering to do the stairs if she’d bring the pile to the top.

But she refused, stating she’d already spent the whole day moving things out of the closet and into the playroom, and she wasn’t going to help with more. In her mind, she’d done plenty.

Now he feels crazy for asking her to help with a mess she helped make.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for asking my wife to help clean a mess I come home from working a 12-hour shift and notice a pile of toys on the bed that our child no longer plays with.

So he approaches his wife about helping with some of these chores.

I ask her to help me move the stuff downstairs. I would be willing to walk up and down the stairs and was just asking her to bring the stuff to the stairs.

He quickly learned his wife had no interest in helping him.

Her response was that she spent the day moving the stuff out of the closet to make room for other toys and moved some other stuff to the playroom for our child, and that because she did that stuff, she didn’t want to help and that I should just move it all myself.

But he doesn’t feel like he was asking for that much at the end of the day.

I got upset and felt that what I asked wasn’t unreasonable. While it was good that she did all that stuff, it doesn’t take away from the fact that there was a mess she made and she should help me. AITA? I feel crazy.

When life gets stressful, it’s the little things that can send someone over the edge.

Redditors chime in.

Sometimes you have to choose your battles.

This commenter thinks he needs to just buck up and get it done.

This user tries to give both parties the benefit of the doubt.

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Some parents try to make their tiredness a competition.

The toys may have started the argument, but there’s a whole lot more going on here beneath the surface.

What this couple is truly arguing about is their division of labor in the household and who has a right to feel tired.

Neither of them is technically wrong. They both work hard and they both contribute in their own ways.

But when the argument turns into a contest over who did more, it’s a battle neither of them can win.

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