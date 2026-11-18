Man Calls The Housing Authority About His Friend’s Unpaid Rent, But Now Suspects His Complaint Got Him Kicked Out Of His Daughter’s Home

When a friend needs somewhere to stay, it’s natural to want to help.

One man let a friend move in and even gave him the only bedroom, figuring he could make do with the couch.

After seven months, his friend still hadn’t paid any rent. So when a mutual friend told him the guy had won $10,000 at a casino, he decided it was time for him to move out.

That could’ve been the end of it, but the friend started spreading rumors after leaving.

When the homeowner found out his former roommate was staying with his daughter in subsidized housing, he suspected the guy wasn’t supposed to be living there. So he called the housing authority.

Read on to see what happened next.

I got a person who stole from, lied to, and gaslit me for months kicked out of their house. Very long story short, I let this supposed friend of mine move in with me, giving up half my house in the process. I even slept on my couch for 7 months so they could have the only bedroom. My generosity was repaid with gaslighting, lying to my face many, many times, $0 in rent paid to me, and eventual ** rumors spread about me from this person after I kicked them out. The final straw was learning through a mutual friend that they had won over $10k at the casino when they owed me $2k in rent. I guarantee they never intended to give me a dime.

Then, he found out just the tidbit of information he needed for revenge.

I found out they had been living with their daughter in Section 8 housing. I know for a fact there’s no way they got approved to do that and were therefore stealing from the taxpayers, and in essence, stealing from me again by living there. So, I called the local housing authority and told them they may want to take a look at the situation. Their car was usually parked there every single night and now hasn’t been all week, so I think they got the boot. Revenge is sweet!

Nice! That must’ve felt pretty darn good.

Let’s take a look at what the readers over at Reddit think about this whole thing.

Sounds like a smart boy!

According to this comment, that is not his friend.

Great advice.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who is getting evicted because they refuse to let their landlord in whenever he wants.

This person learned the hard way as well.

With friends like that, who needs enemies?

And that goes for both of them!

As for the freeloader, he needs to get up off his lazy rear and do something with his life. Accepting handouts can only go so far, and it seems like they’re coming to an end for him.

And the other guy really needs to grow up. Sure, the call got his ex-friend kicked out, but it potentially also got his daughter in trouble, and that’s not cool.

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