Mother Wants Her Daughter To Wake Up In Her Own Home On Christmas, But Her Parents Are Pressuring Them To Stay Several Days Over The Holiday

Holiday traditions become complicated when every branch of the family expects equal time.

How many long trips can parents manage before the celebration feels like another exhausting job?

After several family visits, this couple is considering keeping one important morning for themselves.

See why one skipped drive has relatives questioning what counts as fair.

AITAH for not visiting family for XMAS with toddler? I (33f) and my husband (37m) have a toddler (1.5f). My husband’s parents are divorced and remarried. We live an 8 hrs drive from my family, 6 hrs drive and 1.5 flight from my husband’s family. My parents bought a condo in our city after our daughter was born and stay there ~half the year. We see them quite often. My husband and I both work from home and our daughter goes to daycare.

Here’s how their holiday plans are working this year…

We took the 1.5 flight to visit my husband’s mom for Thanksgiving, and will be driving the 6 hrs to visit my husband’s dad after Christmas and will be staying a little over a week there. They are very helpful and will entertain our daughter all day. The problem is, with my husband’s parents being divorced, we have 3 sets of parents that expect to see us around Thanksgiving and Christmas.

This can get complicated.

We have seen/are planning to see all of my husband’s parents this year for the holidays. My parents, who live the farthest away, want us to drive to see them for Christmas Eve and spend a few extra days before. We keep an apartment in that city as a short term rental that we’d stay at. We are exhausted from Thanksgiving and haven’t decided if we will go see my parents for Christmas and they are mad.

This doesn’t sound like fun.

My parents aren’t helpful with childcare, live 30 mins from our apartment, and will expect us to tote our daughter around to do activities all day. One or both of us would have to use PTO, as we would have no childcare during our time there. I also want to make our own family traditions and have our daughter wake up at home on Christmas morning. AITAH if I refuse to drive 8 hours to see my parents for Christmas Eve, even though we’ve seen all of my husband’s family for the holidays?

The holidays really can be stressful when there are multiple family members to visit. I wonder if OP’s parents would be willing to come to their house for Christmas Eve instead. She could explain that she wants her daughter to wake up at home on Christmas morning.

Let’s see what advice Reddit has to offer.

Here’s a vote for prioritizing what’s best for her.

I completely agree with this comment.

Blame Santa.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bride who invites her groom’s “best woman” out to dinner in order to get to the bottom of her true feelings for her future husband.

Here’s another vote for letting her parents be the ones to travel.

The couple had already traveled for Thanksgiving and planned another week-long visit after Christmas, while regularly seeing her parents locally.

Refusing another eight-hour drive was reasonable when it required PTO, extra childcare work, and giving up Christmas morning at home.

Santa has the flying sleigh; toddlers and parents do not.