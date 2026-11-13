Mother Was Taking Her Baby Home After A Walk, But A Neighbor Yelled At Her To Keep The Baby Quiet

Living in an apartment means sharing spaces and occasionally dealing with everyday noises.

In this story, a new mom took her baby for a walk.

As they headed home and she pushed the stroller up the hallway, the baby started crying.

The neighbor came outside and complained that the baby was making too much noise while he was trying to sleep.

What happened next was a shouting match in the hallway.

Yikes! Check out the full details below.

AITA for going off on my neighbor? I live in an apartment, and I recently had a child. I wanted to take her for a walk because it’s good for the baby and good for mental health. Once I got back from the walk, I brought her and her stroller up the steps. The way our apartment complex is set up, when you go up the stairs, there’s a hallway.

This mother yelled back at her neighbor who mocked her and her baby.

My neighbor came outside because he heard my baby crying. He said, “You know I’m trying to sleep. You need to shut that baby up. You shouldn’t even have her in the hallway making all that f***** noise.” I got annoyed and said, “She’s a baby, so get over it and STFU! Maybe we wanted to go out because it was nice today!” AITA?

Whoa! That neighbor should have been more considerate.

OP was simply returning home from a walk, and you couldn’t really expect a baby to stay completely quiet.

Perhaps she should just let it go and focus more on her baby… rather than on difficult, annoying neighbors.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person sides with OP.

I get the fussy baby, says this one.

Here’s a valid point.

Finally, people here are so understanding.

Babies cry, and neighbors need to learn to live with a little noise.

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