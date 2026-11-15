Passenger Asks A Mother And Child To Stop Practicing Reading On A Flight, But The Mom Takes Offense

When on a flight, the people around you will find various ways to occupy themselves, which can sometimes include talking.

What would you do if you were on a flight and a mother and child sitting nearby were practicing their reading out loud, but you found it annoying?

That is what the woman in this story experienced, so after a short time, she asked the mom to stop the reading lesson, which the mother wasn’t happy about. Now she wonders if she was out of line.

Unless the mother and child were yelling their reading words, she is out of line. Read through the full story and see what you think.

AITA: Reading Lesson With Child on Fully Booked Flight I was on a plane when a mother and her child started doing out loud reading learning exercises.

Occupying a child’s attention with a reading lesson is a great thing to do on the plane.

The cabin lights were off and it was evening, maybe 8:30pm. After about 30 minutes I asked the parent if it would be okay if she and her daughter could take a break as people in the cabin are trying to rest. The mother felt offended that I asked if they could take a break. She pressed the staff call button and said ‘there are probably spots available on the plane to switch’.

Complaining to the flight attendant was silly.

I replied that I doubt there were 2 available spots, since they told us the plane was at full capacity with passengers. Then when the staff member came, the mother explained that she was asking if I could be moved to another seat since I found their lesson disruptive.

Every child handles flights differently.

The employee told the mother that if anyone were to move it would need to be her/her daughter since she’s making the request, but that it was a moot point since the plane is full. There were other children on the plane and they seemed to be either doing quiet activities, or if they were crying it was something that couldn’t be helped.

Honestly, a plane ride is a perfect time to do reading lessons.

My perspective is that while children crying can’t be helped, that a plane isn’t an ideal place to do an out loud reading lesson with your child when the plane is full and people may not want to listen to the reading lesson for an extended period of time. AITA?

Yeah, she was out of line. Everyone is stuck in a small area; you can’t expect everyone to engage in silent activities the whole time.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about what happened.

This person thinks the mother should have talked more quietly.

Getting noise-canceling earbuds is easy.

Here is someone who says the mother and child were in the wrong.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a HOA who says that “no weekend renovations” means no repairing a storm-damaged shed, either.

She was lucky the kid wasn’t crying.

Exactly, the mom and child were simply talking.

People make noise on planes; get some headphones and ignore them.

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