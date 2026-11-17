Roommate Interrupts Woman’s Online Therapy Session, Sparking An Argument That Escalates Into A Physical Confrontation

Living with roommates requires respect, communication, and healthy boundaries.

The following story is about a woman who was in the middle of an online therapy session.

Her roommate started nagging about dirty dishes left on the sink for several days, so she told her to shut up.

Her roommate repeatedly interrupted her, so she had to end the session early.

What followed was a situation that escalated far beyond a verbal argument.

Let’s take a closer look!

I’m the bad roommate… Earlier this morning, my roommate was complaining at me and our other roommate. About how our dishes had been sitting for a couple of days and hadn’t been done yet. I asked her to please stop talking. I explained that I was in the middle of an important online mental health therapy session.

This woman was in the middle of an online therapy session, so she asked her roommate to keep quiet.

She kept going on and getting louder and louder. So I asked her very firmly to, “Please shut up. I’m in the middle of therapy.” She then loudly started to insult me, calling me lazy and stupid. She said, “Yeah, you need therapy, crazy jerk.”

She got angry and told her that she disliked her since she moved in.

I got angry and frustrated and told her that I don’t actually like her at all. I only tolerate her because we live in the same house. Which is the truth that I’d been holding in since she moved in a year and a half ago. She spouted out some more insults, so I yelled at her again because she was still rudely interrupting my therapist. This meant we had to end the session early.

She followed her roommate to her room and continued shouting at her.

I got so angry at her that I went to her room and screamed at her over and over to shut up. I threw her onto her bed and started shaking her while screaming, crying, and begging over and over. I kept telling her to, “Please just shut the hell up.” I left her lying there physically fine, just stunned.

She ran out and cried over what she had done to her roommate.

I then ran out of the house to my parents’ place. I was sobbing and screaming to myself over what I had just done. Up until today, I’ve never, ever even wanted to or tried to hurt anyone. I feel so horrible and guilty, too, and… I don’t even know what to do now.

Oh no! The situation escalated in a seriously concerning way.

OP’s roommate was wrong to keep interrupting the therapy session.

But physically grabbing and shaking someone is never an acceptable response.

I think OP should take responsibility for what happened and seek support to prevent anything like this from happening again.

Don’t you agree? Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user gives their honest opinion.

This one shares their personal thoughts.

Your behavior was dead wrong.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who escalates her issue to the state when a third family is added to a shared neighborhood well.

Short but sensible.

Finally, here’s a valid point.

Roommate drama just went from dirty dishes to physical confrontation.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a neighbor who sees the chance for revenge after a neighbor who refuses to share wifi needs help with a parking issue. Read Story →