Sandwich Shop Worker Gets Tired Of Staying Late To Help Her Ex, So She Leaves On Time And Lets Him Handle The Rush

It’s hard to leave work on time when the person taking over never seems to be in a hurry.

One sandwich shop worker found that out when her ex transferred back to her store and started showing up late for his shifts.

At the shop, there was usually just one person behind the counter, so every time he waited before clocking in, she had to stay longer.

Then one day, he surprised her by walking in a few minutes before five. The only problem was that he wasn’t in uniform, and he sat down with his new girlfriend instead of getting ready to take over.

Normally, she would’ve waited, but she needed to leave on time that day, so at five on the dot, she went to change out of her uniform. As she walked past his table on her way out, a customer walked in.

Read on to see what happened next.

Worked with a disrespectful ex, left on time I (20F at the time) dated my coworker (20M) while we worked together at a sandwich shop. We dated for about four months, then he transferred to another store when we broke up. I think it was about a year later when my manager asked me if I’d be okay with him transferring back to our store. I’d moved on by that point, so it seemed fine to me, and I agreed. He was NEVER on time. It wasn’t just that he was showing up late to shifts, but he would show up with a fresh Timmies coffee in hand and stand outside smoking and talking on the phone while I or another employee was waiting to be off shift.

She’d get upset, but his behavior never improved.

A lot of the time, there was only one person working, so you’d rely on your replacement to be there so you could leave. He wouldn’t even be at the store until 10 minutes after his shift started sometimes. It’s one thing if you’re in a more flexible type of job, but in a lot of food service jobs, you really depend on the other person being on time, and this wasn’t just one bad day or even a few. He was being consistently late every single time he worked. I’d get mad at him to his face, and I’d tell our boss about it, but nothing changed.

On this day, she was the only one there.

One day, I was the only one working. I was off at 5, and my ex was taking over the shift at 5. He actually came into the store a few minutes before 5, which was surprising. However, he had his new girlfriend with him, and they sat down at one of the tables. He was not in uniform. Like I said earlier, I’d moved on from my feelings for him, so I didn’t mind seeing him with his girlfriend. It was just that I knew for certain that he was going to be sitting there way past 5, and I really had to leave on time that day. I was also so tired of dealing with him not even trying to be on time. It was a slow day, so at 5 on the dot, I decided to just go and get changed. I figured if a customer walked in, my ex would be the one who looked bad for having to scramble to get ready.

As a customer walked in, she prepared to walk out.

Luckily, we had no customers while I was changing. Not until the very last minute, when I was leaving the bathroom and walking across the lobby in my normal clothes, did a customer walk in. The door chimed, and I threw a cheerful, See ya” at my ex as I walked past his table. He looked startled and immediately got up and raced to the back to get into his work clothes and serve the customer. Looking back, given the circumstances, I feel like it was totally worth it. That customer walked in at exactly the right time to make it the perfect amount of petty. I do hope they didn’t wait too long, but my ex was a good worker when he was actually working, so I’m sure they got a decent sandwich at least.

Nice! That really must’ve shocked him.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit had to say about it.

These are good questions.

This person thinks it was really just her standing up for herself.

Well, it kinda is petty revenge.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a son who wants his deceased father’s car repaired, but insurance refuses to do it without his father’s consent.

Yet another person who says it’s not petty revenge.

Good for her for leaving on time for once.

It would’ve been one thing if he’d been running late, but he was already there and could’ve changed into his uniform instead of sitting down with his girlfriend.

Besides, she’d already told him how much it bothered her to have to wait, and he kept doing it anyway.

It’s pretty funny how fast he got up to help a customer once she wasn’t there to do it for him.

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