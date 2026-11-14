Server Was The Only One On The Floor Handling A Party Of Nine Right Before Close, So The Table Scoffed At Her Refill Speed And Tipped Her A Dollar Torn Into Little Pieces

The last hour of a restaurant shift tests everyone’s patience, and customers rarely remember that servers are people too.

One server was the only one on the floor when a rude party of nine walked in less than an hour before close. The table was pushy from the start, especially about fry and drink refills.

At one point, they scoffed at her and said they all needed refills, as though she’d abandoned them. She kept going, and the bill came to just under $100 on the tablet.

But it was when she went to retrieve her tip that she realized how rude these customers truly were.

Keep reading for the full story.

Last table of the night, on $100 Party of 9, less than an hour before close. Pushy on fry refills.

This party made it clear they didn’t think she was doing a very good job.

At one point, they scoffed at me and said, “We ALL need drink refills.” As though I had abandoned them. I was the only server on the floor. Everyone but the bartender was fazed. Bill was $99 and some change. They paid on the tablet.

But that’s when the server noticed the most insulting part.

When they left and I began to bus the table, I noticed little pieces of paper under each drink cup. Pieces of a $1 bill. I checked the card to see if anything had been left there. Nope. Just $1. Torn into pieces.

She’s not sure what she really did to deserve this.

They never complained to me about anything or mentioned that anything was wrong, other than their refills apparently not coming out at the speed and pace they seemed to expect. Still walked with $200 on $1200 in sales.

What a bunch of jerks.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter seems to know exactly what this server is going through.

How can people be so mean?

This commenter shares an interesting anthropological observation.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a professional cheesemaker who works for a family business, but isn’t sure about working for a 17yo boy.

This user knows all about rude customers.

If the customers were really that unhappy they could have spoken up and asked for a manager. But instead they chose to be passive aggressive and mess with a server who was just doing her best.

Customers like these rarely seem to care about anyone else but themselves, but had they paid a shred of attention, they would have realized she was the only server on the floor. She deserved a little grace for that.

Tip your servers. You never know what they’re going through.

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